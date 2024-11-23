South Carolina State completes perfect MEAC season with big win

South Carolina State University capped off a historic MEAC season by exclaiming its 19th conference title with a resounding 53-21 victory over Norfolk State at Oliver C. Dawson Stadium. The win not only preserved the Bulldogs’ perfect conference record but also solidified their dominance in a season filled with explosive plays and defensive grit.

With starting quarterback Eric Phoenix sidelined with a walking boot, backup quarterback Ryan Stubblefield spearheaded the offense, throwing for 264 yards and two touchdowns while adding two rushing scores. Running back K.Z. Adams was a key contributor, rushing for 128 yards and three touchdowns, including a 99-yard drive capped by a seven-yard touchdown that showcased the Bulldogs’ resilience and control. Wide receiver Justin Smith-Brown was a reliable target, recording 101 yards on seven receptions.

South Carolina State sealed a perfect MEAC season. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday photo)

South Carolina State’s defense also shone brightly, holding Norfolk State scoreless for two quarters while forcing critical turnovers. Diego Addison’s interception and timely stops by the defensive line kept the Spartans at bay. Despite an impressive rushing performance by Norfolk State’s Kevon King, who tallied 144 yards and a touchdown, the Spartans were unable to sustain momentum against SCSU’s disciplined unit.

This victory sets the stage for South Carolina State’s return to the Celebration Bowl, where the Bulldogs will face the SWAC champion on December 7. Their opponent will be decided in the SWAC Championship Game between Jackson State and Southern, promising an electric showdown.

With their MEAC legacy firmly intact and sights set on another Celebration Bowl trophy, head coach Chennis Berry and his Bulldogs are poised to represent the conference with pride. South Carolina State now looks to add another chapter to its storied football history in Atlanta, aiming for national HBCU supremacy.