HBCU receiver arrested after violent video surfaces

Former HBCU wide receiver Quaydarius “Quay” Davis was arrested on April 12, 2025, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, facing charges of first-degree burglary and domestic abuse by strangulation. The arrest followed the circulation of a video on social media allegedly showing Davis assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Ja’Yunna Monae, who claims he choked her until she lost consciousness.

Davis’s collegiate football career was marked by multiple transfers among HBCU programs. Initially a four-star recruit from Skyline High School in Dallas, Texas, he committed to Jackson State University (JSU) under then-head coach Deion Sanders in 2021. After limited playing time at JSU, Davis transferred to Texas Southern University (TSU), where he recorded 18 receptions for 216 yards and a touchdown in the 2023 season. Following his tenure at TSU, he briefly committed to Florida A&M University before ultimately joining Southern University. However, his time at Southern was cut short when he was dismissed from the team in October 2024 for violating team rules.

Throughout his HBCU journey, Davis’s career was overshadowed by off-field issues. In 2021, prior to his commitment to JSU, the University of Kansas terminated its recruitment of Davis following domestic violence allegations. Despite these setbacks, Davis continued to seek opportunities within HBCU football programs. His recent arrest has brought renewed attention to his troubled history, raising concerns about the support systems in place for student-athletes within HBCUs.

As the legal proceedings unfold, the HBCU community reflects on the balance between providing second chances and being cautious of who is allowed to represent our universities. Davis’s case serves as a reminder of the challenges faced by institutions in addressing complex issues involving student-athletes.