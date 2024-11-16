HBCU power revived: SC State clinches MEAC title, Celebration Bowl

HBCU blue blood South Carolina State clinched the MEAC regular season title in emphatic fashion on Saturday, demolishing Morgan State 54-7 at Hughes Stadium in Baltimore. The Bulldogs, under first-year head coach Chennis Berry, secured their second trip to the Celebration Bowl and their 19th MEAC championship in program history.

From the opening kickoff, the Bulldogs (8-2, 4-0 MEAC) dominated on both sides of the ball. Quarterbacks Eric Phoenix and Ronnie Stubblefield combined for three passing touchdowns, while the ground game piled up 241 rushing yards, led by Tyler Smith’s electrifying 86-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.

The defense also played lights out, forcing three interceptions, two of which were returned for touchdowns by defensive standouts J. Washington and Diego Addison. The unit held the Bears (5-6, 2-2 MEAC) to just 78 rushing yards and only nine first downs in the game.

South Carolina State defensive back Daythan Peterson. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday photo)

South Carolina State wasted no time asserting its dominance. A 10-play, 80-yard drive capped by Phoenix’s 31-yard touchdown pass to Julian Smith-Brown set the tone early. The Bulldogs erupted for 26 points in the second quarter, highlighted by Washington’s pick-six and a touchdown pass from Stubblefield to Caden High just before halftime.

Morgan State’s lone bright spot came on a short touchdown run by Ma Leatherbury in the second quarter, but it was far from enough to slow down the surging Bulldogs. Addison’s 100-yard interception return in the third quarter sealed the deal, and Deyandr Ruffin added a late rushing score for good measure.

This marks South Carolina State’s return to the Celebration Bowl, where they famously defeated Jackson State in 2021 for the HBCU national title. SC State will host Norfolk State next Saturday in Orangeburg to conclude the regular season, with its sights firmly set on another national title.