Chrisean Rock dating HBCU basketball player

Morgan State basketball player Tytan Newton, an HBCU athlete from Stockbridge, Georgia, is reportedly dating reality star Chrisean Rock, according to a new viral video making its rounds online. The footage shows the two kissing intimately, and Rock added fuel to the fire by posting a photo of the pair with the caption “My babbyyy” to her Instagram Story.

The relationship marks a new chapter for Chrisean Rock, who recently ended her long and often chaotic romance with rapper Blueface. Interestingly enough, Blueface has his own HBCU connection—he once played quarterback at Fayetteville State University before trading in a football uniform for the stage. Now, it appears Rock has traded one HBCU athlete for another.

Tytan Newton, nicknamed “Figgy,” is a Business Management major at Morgan State University, an HBCU located in Baltimore. He’s set to graduate in May 2025 and aspires to become an engineer. Though he averaged just 1.4 points per game during the 2024-2025 season, he made headlines by scoring 41 points during his JUCO days at Panola College. Newton chose Morgan State simply because he liked the school, and he cites Allen Iverson as his biggest influence.



While social media reactions to the new couple have been mixed, many fans are happy to see Chrisean Rock moving on with someone who seems low-key and grounded. Whether this is a long-term relationship or a temporary flame, the HBCU world is once again brushing shoulders with the entertainment spotlight.