Chicago Bulls star, HBCU legend passes away

Robert Earl “Butterbean” Love (AKA Bob Love), a legendary figure in the history of the Chicago Bulls and a proud HBCU alumnus, passed away on November 18, 2024, at the age of 81. His remarkable life and career epitomized resilience, excellence, and dedication.

Born on December 8, 1942, in Bastrop, Louisiana, Bob Love rose from humble beginnings, overcoming challenges that included a severe stuttering disability. A standout athlete at Southern University, an HBCU in Baton Rouge, Love was a three-time NAIA All-American and one of the greatest players in the Southwestern Athletic Conference. His number 41 was retired by Southern University in recognition of his outstanding contributions.

Love’s professional basketball journey reached its pinnacle with the Chicago Bulls, where he became one of the franchise’s most celebrated players. As a versatile forward, he led the team in scoring for seven consecutive seasons, earned three NBA All-Star selections, and was named to the All-NBA Second Team twice. His dominance on the court also garnered three All-Defensive Team honors, further cementing his legacy. The Chicago Bulls retired Love’s iconic #10 jersey in 1994, a testament to his enduring impact.

After retiring, Love transitioned into a role as the Bulls’ Director of Community Affairs, where he used his platform to inspire others, particularly young people. Having conquered his speech challenges, he became a motivational speaker, sharing his journey from an HBCU athlete to an NBA legend and community leader.

Bob Love’s story is a shining example of perseverance and triumph. His contributions to the Chicago Bulls and the HBCU community will forever be remembered. He is survived by his wife, Rachel, and countless fans and admirers who cherished his legacy both on and off the court.