HBCU football: South Carolina State takes MEAC lead in thriller

ORANGEBURG, SC — South Carolina State made a statement in HBCU football Thursday night by toppling MEAC favorite North Carolina Central on its home turf in Orangeburg. With a 24-21 victory, SC State seized control of the MEAC and now leads the race to the Celebration Bowl, setting the stage for a potential HBCU championship bid.

From the opening drive, South Carolina State (6-2, 2-0 MEAC) dominated time of possession, showcasing their grit and resilience in front of a home crowd of over 11,000. The Bulldogs took a 10-point lead early, with quarterback Eric Phoenix leading efficient drives that kept the NCCU defense on its heels. Phoenix was key to SC State’s success, passing for 321 yards and two touchdowns, as well as rushing for another. HBCU fans saw his stellar connection with receiver Caden High, who hauled in two touchdown catches, including a clutch 42-yarder late in the third quarter that extended SC State’s lead.

South Carolina State defenders jar the ball from North Carolina Central quarterback Walker Harris’ hands. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)

NC Central (6-3, 2-1 MEAC), fighting to keep its Celebration Bowl hopes alive, rallied in the fourth quarter, scoring twice to close the gap. However, South Carolina State’s defense stepped up, applying pressure on NCCU quarterback Walker Harris with four sacks and timely stops. HBCU supporters nationwide will recognize the impact of this win, as SC State now holds the upper hand in the MEAC standings.

For HBCU football, this victory reaffirms South Carolina State’s prominence in the MEAC and highlights their bid for a Celebration Bowl appearance. With this momentum, SC State is now the team to beat as it moves forward in MEAC play. The win gives SC State a potential tie-breaker with NCCU should it suffer another MEAC loss. NCCU will have to win out and hope that two of SCSU’s final three opponents hand it a defeat to get back to the Celebration Bowl for the first time since 2022.

First-year South Carolina State head coach Chennis Berry improved to 4-0 all-time on Thursday night games, winning his first one with SCSU after going 3-0 with Benedict College over the previous three seasons. Despite his team’s now lofty position, he holds steadfast to his mantra of going ‘1-0’ every week.

“We’re going to we’re going to enjoy this,” Berry said after the game. “Trust me, winning is hard. So we’re going to enjoy this one for 24 hours. And then we’re going to put this one to bed. And then we’re going to get ready for a good Howard University football team.”

The Bulldogs are not only defending their home turf but also strengthening their legacy in HBCU athletics, proving they are a force in the quest for HBCU football supremacy.