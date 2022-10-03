HBCU Roundup: Week Five highlights

HBCU Roundup: Scores from September 29 thru October 2
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 29, 2022
Fayetteville State 13, Chowan 10
Johnson C. Smith 49, Elizabeth City State 14
South Carolina 50, SC State 10
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 1, 2022
Alabama A&M 35, Bethune-Cookman 27
Alabama State 16, Texas Southern 13
Albany State 20, Miles 3
Benedict 45, Fort Valley State 13
Bluefield State 22, Apprentice 19
Bowie State 53, Livingstone 7
Campbell 48, NC Central 18
Central Oklahoma 45, Lincoln (MO) 3
Central State 35, Allen 32
Delaware State 14, Robert Morris 9
Florida A&M 34, Miss Valley State 7
Keiser 48, Florida Memorial 7
Lane 28, Tennessee State 27, OT
Langston 43, Lyon 3
Morgan State 44, VA-Lynchburg 10
NC A&T 24, Bryant 13
More Scores
Prairie View A&M 34, Grambling State 14
Sacred Heart 31, Norfolk State 14
Southern 59, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 3
Tuskegee 45, Clark Atlanta 43, 2 OTs
Virginia State 28, Shaw 24
Virginia Union 42, Saint Augustine’s 0
West Virginia State 30, Alderson Broaddus 3
Winston-Salem State vs. Lincoln (PA) – Cancelled
Yale 34, Howard 26
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 2, 2022
Edward Waters 49, Morehouse 20
Kentucky State 28, Savannah State 13
HBCU Roundup: Big Winners!
• BENEDICT MOVES TO 5-0 WITH BIG WIN OVER PREVIOUSLY UNDEFEATED FORT VALLEY STATE!
First-year head coach Chennis Berry’s Tigers of Benedict cleared their biggest hurdle yet. They produced a convincing 45-13 win at previously unbeaten Fort Valley State’s homecoming.
Noah Zaire Scotland ran for three TDs of 2, 7 and 1 yards between the second and third quarters. He also scored on a 9-yard TD pass from QB Eric Phoenix in the first quarter. The tallies helped Benedict (5-0, 3-0 SIAC E) jump to a 40-6 lead thru three quarters.
Phoenix ran for 83 yards on 7 carries and completed 14 of 24 passes for 142 yards and two scores. Benedict opened the game on a 7-play, 72-yard drive culminating in Phoenix’s 16-yard scoring pass to Reginald Harden.
The Benedict defense held FVSU (4-1, 1-1 E) to 207 yards of total offense. The Tigers allowed the Wildcats to convert just two of 10 third downs.
• LANE STUNS TENNESSEE STATE!
Lane (3-2, 2-0) scored on a 2-point conversion in overtime to pull off a stunning 28-27 win at Tennesseee State.
TSU (0-4) had scored in overtime on a 2-yard run by Edwin Rhodes. After the PAT, TSU led 27-20. Lane answered with an 11-yard TD run by Ike Brown. Brown then rushed for the 2-point PAT to pull out the win.
The teams entered the extra period tied at 20. TSU scored last in regulation on a 51-yard Kaleb Mosley field goal with just :14 seconds left. Lane led 13-10 at halftime before TSU went up 17-13 early in the third quarter on Jalen Rouse’s 4-yard TD run. Rouse finished with 109 yards on 25 carries.
Brown sent Lane back on top on a 13-yard scoring pass from Tarik McKenzie with 4:44 left in the period. Brown finished with 74 yards receiving and 63 rushing yards with two TDs.
More Big Winners!
• NC A&T GETS FIRST BIG SOUTH WIN OVER BRYANT!
Bhayshul Tuten ran for 114 yards on 27 carries as NC A&T got by Bryant 24-13 in the first Big South meeting between the two schools.
Tuten had two short rushing touchdowns in the first quarter It was the first Big South meeting between the two schools. It was his fourth straight game with over 100 rushing yards.
Bryant pulled to within 14-13 in the third quarter, but the Aggies added a late third quarter 37-yard field goal by Andrew Brown and an acrobatic 25-yard scoring pass from QB Jalen Fowler (11-17-1, 110 yds.)to WR Sterling Berkholter (5 rec., 63 yds.) early in the final quarter to pull away.
HBCU Roundup: Down-to-the-Wire Winner!
• DAVIS LEADS VIRGINIA STATE OVER SHAW IN NAIL-BITER!
Virginia State scored on a 4-yard run by QB Jordan Davis with :07 seconds left to pull out a 28-24 win over Shaw. The win moved VSU to 4-1 (3-0 CIAA N) under new head coach Dr. Henry Frazier III.
The game-winning drive covered 90 yards in ten plays and took three minutes.
Davis passed for 257 yards (16-31-1) and two TDs and had two rushing TDs to have a hand in all four VSU scores. Shaw QB Christian Peters scored on a 27-yard second quarter run and connected with Jonathan Barnes on a 39-yard scoring pass just before halftime to give the Bears (2-3, 2-1 S) a 17-14 lead at the break.
After VSU’s Upton Bailey returned Shaw’s second half kickoff 42 yards to the Bears’ 39, Davis hit Tylique Ray from there to put VSU up 21-14. Peters then drove Shaw 73 yards in nine plays to retake the lead at 24-21 on his 7-yard scoring pass to Elliot Dangerfield Jr.
Another Down-to-the-Wire Winner!
• TUSKEGEE NEEDS TWO OTs TO TAKE OUT CLARK ATLANTA!
Head coach Willie Slater at Clark Atlanta and Reginald Ruffin at Tuskegee used to do battle for SIAC West supremacy when Slater was at Tuskegee and Ruffin was at Miles. They battled to a two-overtime decision at their new assignments Saturday.
Ruffin’s Tuskegee squad prevailed 45-43 as his team scored a TD in the second overtime and added a two-point conversion after CAU scored but missed its extra point attempt.
TU QB Malik Davis had 216 passing yards and two TDs while Tiger running backs Taurean Taylor (26 carries, 218 yards, 1 TD) and Donte Edwards (19 car., 118 yds., 1 TD) led the rushing attack.
CAU QB Shariff Brown did all he could to keep the Panthers in it as he was 12 of 22 passing for 180 yards and two scores and ran for 70 yards and four TDs.
Tuskegee went into halftime with a 13-9 lead after placekicker Arnes Huskic connected on a 25-yard field goal :25 seconds before the break.
Slater’s Panthers (1-4, 1-3 SIAC E) built a 30-20 second-half lead as Brown scored on 4- and1-yard runs and hit Darren Stephens with a 6-yard scoring pass.
Edward sanswered and cut the lead to 30-27 on a 6-yard scoring run with 7:39 left. Huskic sent the game into overtime tied at 30 as he connected on a 24-yard field goal with :08 seconds left.
Both teams added a TD and kicked a PAT in the first overtime. TU scored on a 23-yard pass from QB Malik Davis to Jordan Ogletree. CAU answered on an 18-yard scoring run from Brown.
HBCU Roundup: Blowout winners!
• LANGSTON STAYS UNBEATEN IN WIN OVER LYON!
QB Larry Harrington threw for 263 yards and four TDs, two to wide out Kevin Allen, as Langston moved to 5-0 (4-0 in the SAC) with a 43-3 win over Lyon.
Allen’s TD receptions were for 30 and 43 yards. Harrington also connected on 5- and 72-yard scores.
• BOWIE STATE GETS BIG HOMECOMING WIN OVER LIVINGSTONE!
BOWIE, Md. – Graduate senior and Morgan State transfer QB Dion “DJ” Golatt, Jr. set a new program record for most passing yards as he completed 32 of 40 passes for 439 yards and four TDs and Bowie State (3-2, 2-1 CIAA N) finished with 666 total yards as it handled Livingstone 53-7 for its annual homecoming game Saturday.
Golatt, Jr. passed former Bowie State standout Amir Hall who previously held the record for most yards in a game at 433 yards. He connected with four different pass catchers for the scores led by ten receptions for 120 yards and a score from wideout Kwincy Hall.
Defensively, BSU had four sacks, two by Uvel Paul Jr. and 1.5 by Joshua Pryor, and three interceptions, two by DB Raymond Boone. Livingstone (1-4, 0-3 S) was held to 108 total yards.
• SOUTHERN WALLOPS ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF!
Quarterback Besean McCray threw for 241 yards and TDs (14-18-1) to four different receivers and RB Kendric Rhymes ran for 80 yards and two TDs in a big 59-3 Southern (2-2, 1-1 SWAC W) win over Arlansas-Pine Bluff (2-3, 0-2 W).
Southern amassed 550 total yards while holding UAPB to 190 total yards. The Jags picked off four passes and had ten tackles for losses including 2.5 by Jason Dumas that included 1.5 sacks.
• GRANT QUARTERBACKS VIRGINIA UNION PAST ST. AUGUSTINE’S!
Grad QB Jahkari Grant (14-21-1) threw for 247 yards and four TDs and RB Jada Byers ran for 114 yards and two scores at Virginia Union (5-0, 3-0 CIAA N) stayed undefeated with a 69-0 win over winless Saint Augustine’s (0-5, 0-3 S).
WR James Jackson (3 rec., 71 yds.) had scoring receptions of 43 and 18 yards and John Jiles (37 yards) and Larry Hackey (13 yards) also had TD catches. Byers scored on runs of 6 and 54 yards.
The VUU defense had 13.5 tackles for losses including four sacks and also picked off two passes. Redshirt junior defensive end Armoni Burden had two sacks and an interception.
Other Big Winners
• ALBANY STATE PREVAILS IN SIAC TITLE GAME REMATCH!
Albany State (4-1, 2-0SIAC) held Miles to a second quarter field goal in coming away with a 20-3 win, The game was a rematch of the 2021 SIAC championship game.
The Golden Rams defense scored first on a 40-yard interception return from Jaree Turner late in the first quarter. They then scored after a 64-yard, 12-play drive on a 2-yard Marcuis Fulks run in the second quarter for a 14-3 halftime lead.
ASU posted four sacks and 11 tackles for loss while limiting Miles to 153 yards of total offense.
QB Dionte Bonneau hit Joe’Vontae Shorter on a 62-yard third-quarter scoring pass to put the final points on the board.
• PRAIRIE VIEW HOLDS OFF GRAMBLING, WINS FIFTH STRAIGHT IN SERIES!
Prairie View A&M defeated Grambling State 34-14 for its fifth straight win over the G-Men. It was the first for new head coach Bubba McDowell.
The Panthers (3-2, 3-0 SWAC W) jumped out to a 27-0 halftime lead before Grambling cut the lead to 27-14 with two late third-quarter TDs. GSU would get no closer as PV added a fourth-quarter fumble recovery by Jaylen Lane for a TD for the final margin.