Morgan State QB Carson Baker named MEAC POTW

BALTIMORE, Md. (Oct. 3, 2022) – Morgan State graduate quarterback Carson Baker was named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Football Offensive Player of the Week, presented by Coca-Cola, the conference announced today.

Delaware State senior defensive lineman Isaiah Williams was named Defensive Player of the Week, while the Hornets’ Cole on Williams was named Rookie of the Week and Delaware State sophomore punter Matt Noll was named Specialist of the Week.

Baker (QB, 6-3, 205, Gr., San Diego, Calif.) was sharp in his fourth start for Morgan and threw three touchdown passes in the first half of the Bears’ 44-10 win over Virginia University of Lynchburg. He completed 10 of his 14 passes for 160 yards, averaging 16.0 yards per completion, completion, leading a Morgan State offense that posted 364 total yards – including 249 through the air.



The 44 total points were the most since Nov. 17, 2018, when that team walked away with a 44-27 win against Norfolk State.



Baker currently ranks No. 4 in the conference in passing (116.5 avg/g). The graduate student has completed 38 of 78 passes for 466 yards with five touchdowns, including two interceptions.

Baker is the second Bear to earn MEAC Player of the Week honors this season. Junior linebacker Lawrence Richardson was named the Co-Defensive Player of the Week on Sept. 19.



Morgan State (2-2) returns to action for a Homecoming matchup on Saturday, Oct. 8 when the Bears play host to the Norfolk State Spartans (0-5). Kick-off at Hughes Stadium is scheduled for 1 p.m. and will be broadcast WEAA, 88.9 FM and streamed live by ESPN+.

