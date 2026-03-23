History-Making HBCU Drum Major Goes From Oscars to Hall of Fame

Oluwamodupe Oloyede aka “Dupe” isn’t just having a moment—she’s building an HBCU legacy in real time. Just days after appearing on one of the world’s biggest stages at the 98th Academy Awards, the FAMU drum major added another milestone. This time, she earned a featured exhibit at the College Football Hall of Fame during Women’s History Month.

For Oloyede, the honor hits differently. It’s not just national recognition—it’s personal.

“This is in my home city… I’m very honored to be here,” she said.

Oluwamodupe “Dupe” Oloyede’s history-making run as FAMU’s first female head drum major is now being recognized in a College Football Hall of Fame exhibit. pic.twitter.com/1fhmrBUipL — UATL (@itsuatl) March 20, 2026

From Viral Moment to National Spotlight

The spotlight has followed Oloyede all year—but she hasn’t chased it.

She’s earned it.

After becoming the first woman to serve as head drum major of FAMU’s iconic Marching “100,” Oloyede quickly emerged as one of the most visible figures in HBCU band culture. Since then, her momentum has only grown.

First, she delivered a viral, culture-shifting performance at her Delta Sigma Theta probate, sending social media into a frenzy and putting her leadership style on full display.

Then, she stepped onto one of the world’s biggest stages at the 98th Academy Awards, bringing HBCU band culture into the global spotlight at the Oscars.

Along the way, she made one of the most defining decisions of her journey. Instead of graduating, she chose to delay that moment so she could lead the Marching “100” one final time at the Red Lobster Band of the Year competition in Atlanta.

Now, the Hall of Fame exhibit adds something new: permanence.

This isn’t another performance.

Instead, it’s recognition.

A Leadership Style Bigger Than the Field

What separates Oloyede isn’t just what she does—it’s how she leads.

While her performances draw attention, she consistently points to something deeper: service.

“I’m a performer, but what I appreciate most is the service,” she said.

Because of that mindset, she approaches leadership differently inside one of the most tradition-rich organizations in HBCU culture.

Her philosophy centers on sustainable leadership.

“My whole leadership model is sustainable leadership… I want people to trust who I am,” she explained.

In a role where authority comes with the title, she focuses on earning trust instead.

Dupe Oloyede on Academy Awards Sinners set

Leading Beyond the Band

Oluwamodupe Oloyede’s rise has never stayed confined to the football field.

Instead, she has expanded the meaning of leadership within HBCU band culture.

From viral moments to national stages, she continues to show that leadership travels.

“I was able to show the Marching 100 that you can lead beyond just the field… on the screen, on stages, in the world at large,” she said.

Because of that, this Hall of Fame moment carries extra weight.

She isn’t just representing FAMU.

She’s expanding visibility for HBCU band leadership.

A Full-Circle Moment in Atlanta

There’s another layer that makes this moment even stronger.

The Hall of Fame exhibit sits in Atlanta—the same city where Oloyede made one of the defining decisions of her career.

While her classmates walked across the graduation stage, she chose a different path. Instead, she stood under stadium lights and led the Marching “100” at the Band of the Year competition.

Now, months later, she returns to that same city—this time being honored for the journey that decision helped shape.

That’s not coincidence.

It’s alignment.

The Legacy Is Still Being Written

Oluwamodupe Oloyede’s story isn’t about a single “first.”

Instead, it’s about what comes next.

From breaking barriers within the Marching “100”, to commanding viral moments, to stepping onto global stages, to earning recognition inside the College Football Hall of Fame.

She continues to build a blueprint in real time.

And if this stretch has shown anything, it’s this:

She’s not done yet.