HBCU football: Three SWAC programs banned from postseason

The NCAA APR report brings tough news for several SWAC football programs, as three HBCU teams are facing penalties that include restrictions and postseason ineligibility.

Alabama A&M, Florida A&M and Mississippi Valley State each received Level Two penalties in the latest Academic Progress Rate data for the 2024-2025 year. All three programs are subject to in-season and out-of-season restrictions. They also face postseason ineligibility under the NCAA’s APR structure.

APR measures the academic performance and retention of student-athletes over time. The NCAA uses a four-year rolling average, meaning one bad year can hurt a program. A pattern of academic issues can trigger stronger penalties.

SWAC programs facing APR penalties

Alabama A&M football finished with an APR score of 897, one of the lowest scores among SWAC football programs. That number puts the Bulldogs in penalty territory. The result is a Level Two penalty, which brings limits during the season and offseason. It also removes postseason access unless changed through a waiver or review process.

Florida A&M football also faces NCAA APR penalties after posting a 918. The Rattlers have become one of the SWAC’s most visible football brands. But this APR result creates an off-field challenge for the program. The Level Two penalty means FAMU faces practice and activity restrictions, along with postseason ineligibility.

Mississippi Valley State had the lowest SWAC football APR score in the report at 894. The Delta Devils also received a Level Two penalty. That puts MVSU in the same group as Alabama A&M and Florida A&M, with restrictions and postseason consequences attached.

The APR penalties are significant for an HBCU conference that has built major momentum in recent years. The SWAC has grown its national profile through television exposure, rivalry games, NFL prospects and the Celebration Bowl stage. But academic progress remains part of the NCAA’s competitive standard.

Jackson State had the strongest football APR score in the SWAC at 961. Alabama State followed at 953. Prairie View A&M came in at 948, while Grambling State posted a 946.



Texas Southern finished at 938. Alcorn State had a 934. Southern University came in at 930. Arkansas-Pine Bluff posted a 925. Bethune-Cookman finished at 914.



The NCAA report also notes that APR scores are subject to change because they are based on a four-year rolling average. That means roster retention, eligibility and graduation progress all matter beyond one season.



For the SWAC, the latest APR report is a reminder that football success is measured in more than wins and losses. The NCAA APR penalties show that academic progress can directly affect championship hopes, postseason access and the direction of a program.