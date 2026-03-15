FAMU Drum Major Graces the Oscars Stage

The first female head drum major of the Florida A&M University (FAMU) Marching “100” recently appeared on the stage of the 98th Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California. To say that Oluwamodupe “Dupe” Oloyede is having a remarkable year would be an understatement.

While audiences around the world waited to see how the film Sinners would perform after earning a record-setting 16 Academy Award nominations, Oloyede quietly made her own mark on Hollywood’s biggest night. During a performance of one of the most popular soundtrack songs of 2025, Miles Caton delivered a stirring rendition of “I Lied to You.” Positioned stage left with her drum major’s baton, Oloyede added a dynamic presence to the production. As famed ballerina Misty Copeland danced center stage, Oloyede executed precise baton choreography amid a dramatic, multi-character performance celebrating the record-breaking film.

Oloyede’s Oscars appearance is just the latest highlight in a year that has already propelled her into the national spotlight.

Her viral run began earlier this year when she led the Marching “100” in a tribute video for the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic Michael. In the opening scene, Oloyede dramatically caught her baton before leading the band, and in the closing moment tossed it into the air where it was caught by a drum major from Jackson State University’s Sonic Boom of the South—symbolizing the connection between two of the nation’s premier HBCU marching bands.

From Prime To The Oscars

Just a week later, the Marching “100” was featured in a special performance of the NBA on Prime theme “Victory.” The song, produced in part by FAMU alumnus Common, was performed on Ken Riley Field at Bragg Memorial Stadium. Prime Video aired the segment ahead of the Orlando Magic’s matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves, serving as a tribute to Common’s admiration for the Marching “100” and its influence during his time at the university.

Oloyede’s momentum continued last week when she became a member of the Beta Alpha Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. During the sorority’s initiate show at Gaither Gymnasium, she delivered what quickly became one of the most talked-about moments of the evening.

With a line of 65 new members each presenting themselves to the crowd, Oloyede’s introduction electrified the packed gym. Her sorority sister, Cori Bostic—the first female drum major of the Marching “100”—handed her the iconic baton. The crowd erupted as Oloyede stepped to center stage in classic drum major fashion. After introducing herself, she blew her whistle to signal the signature start of a Marching “100” performance. Moments later, a bass drum appeared from the back of the gym and began the band’s familiar cadence. Oloyede then performed a weaving routine known as the “Rattler,” finishing with a dramatic split that sent the Gaither Gym crowd into a frenzy.

The moment quickly went viral. Within 24 hours of being posted online, the video surpassed one million views. As of now, it has been viewed more than 10 million times, with major outlets—including Ebony Magazine—sharing the performance.

Interestingly, Oloyede’s trip to the Oscars unfolded quietly. Rumors had circulated that she might be involved in a special appearance, but few people knew exactly what was happening. The details remained under wraps until the moment she appeared on stage.

With graduation just a month away, Oloyede has already built a résumé filled with historic milestones, viral moments, and national recognition. The only question now is what she will accomplish after walking across the Oscars stage and before walking to get her degree.