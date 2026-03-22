Megan Thee Stallion’s HBCU journey gets NCAA spotlight

A recent NCAA broadcast involving Megan Thee Stallion sparked a debate about HBCU representation and Prairie View A&M. Commentators tried to bridge sports and pop culture. They named the rap star as a prominent alumna. This well-intentioned namedrop relied entirely on surface-level research.

Megan Thee Stallion’s academic journey

The rapper did begin her college journey at Prairie View in 2013. She followed a deep family lineage of attendees. However, her academic path quickly took her elsewhere. She clashed with the administration over viral online videos. Eventually, she transferred to Texas Southern University.



In December 2021, Megan Thee Stallion officially graduated from TSU. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Health Administration. The broadcast completely omitted Texas Southern. This blurred the identities of two fierce Houston-area rivals. It also left out a verified basketball legend.

The HBCU has a basketball legend

The commentators also bypassed actual athletic royalty. They failed to recognize Zelmo “Big Z” Beaty. He is a foundational pillar of Prairie View basketball. Beaty was a remarkably dominant center. He led the Panthers to the 1962 NAIA National Championship. Later, he enjoyed a Hall of Fame professional career. Overlooking Beaty erased historical athletic context for a quick pop-culture reference.

Prairie View faced tall task

On the court, the matchup underscored a massive resource gap. The Panthers faced a heavily funded Florida Gators squad. Florida boasted an imposing frontcourt featuring a 7-foot-9 center. Prairie View fought hard early but suffered a 114-55 blowout loss. The size mismatch was undeniably severe. Head coach Byron Smith gave a brutally honest assessment. He admitted his team needed “some help from the Lord.”

A lesson about HBCU legacy

Ultimately, the tournament spotlight proved Black colleges face unique storytelling hurdles. Megan Thee Stallion’s time on “The Hill” shaped her unapologetic persona. Yet, her true collegiate legacy belongs with both HBCUs. The rapper remains fiercely dedicated to her fellow alumni. She plans to open assisted living facilities using her wealth. Furthermore, she intends to hire recent TSU graduates to run them.



The rapper is also releasing an Amazon documentary. It will detail her vulnerable moments as a student. Fans will see exactly how she balanced fame and textbooks. She honors her specific collegiate roots with genuine investment. National media must put that same dedicated effort into their research. Their distinct histories shouldn’t be lumped together on national television.