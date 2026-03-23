HBCU squad two wins from national title

Once again, the Langston University men will be representing HBCU basketball in the Fab Four of the NAIA tournament. The Lions continue to prove they belong among the nation’s elite teams.

Langston has shown consistency on the national stage under head coach Chris Wright. Moreover, this marks their fourth straight trip to the Round of 16. This season, they pushed even further.

Picture from Langston MBB Website

2025–2026 NAIA Tournament Run

Langston entered the tournament as the No. 4 seed in the Liston Quadrant. They quickly set the tone with a 73–65 win over Bethel University (Tennessee). Orlando Thomas led the team with 22 points. In addition, Trey Clarke added 15 points.

In Round Two, the Lions faced Eastern Oregon University. They delivered a dominant 86–59 victory. Once again, Thomas led the way with 23 points. As a result, Langston advanced to Kansas City for the Round of 16.

Langston then took on No. 1 seed Oklahoma Wesleyan University. The game became an instant classic. Although the Lions trailed by 14 in the second half, they fought back. Ultimately, they secured a 56–55 win. Thomas finished with 20 points and 9 rebounds.

Langston faced No. 2 seed Rocky Mountain College. The matchup turned into a defensive battle. However, the Lions stayed composed late. Freshman Jaden Williams made four key free throws. Consequently, Langston won 60–55.

Fab Four Showdown Awaits

With the victory, Langston (28–7) advances to the NAIA Men’s Basketball Fab Four for the second time in program history. The Lions will face No. 3 seed Ave Maria University on March 23 at Municipal Auditorium.

HBCU Basketball in the Spotlight

Overall, Langston continues to elevate HBCU basketball on a national level. Their defense remains elite. At the same time, their guard play delivers in key moments. As they prepare for the semifinals, the Lions are within reach of a national title.