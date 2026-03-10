FAMU drum major Dupe Oloyede sparkles at DST probate

Just two days earlier, Dupe Oloyede was front and center leading the Florida A&M University (FAMU) Marching “100.”It was a video of the performance of the NBA on Prime theme “Victory,” which aired before the Orlando Magic faced the Minnesota Timberwolves. On Sunday night, however, she was back in the spotlight in a different role—performing alongside her line sisters as a newly initiated member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

The initiate show, held at FAMU’s Gaither Gymnasium, was packed to capacity. The energized crowd roared as the line of 65 new members made their debut. From the moment the first Delta appeared, the decibel level inside the gym soared. Parents, relatives, classmates, friends, and supporters filled the venue with cheers as they welcomed “The Triumphaetous Koncordia of Optimi 65” (TKO-65) during their first official performance as members of the organization.

While the show delivered excitement from start to finish, one initiate generated a particularly memorable moment. Oloyede, who made history as the first female head drum major of the FAMU Marching “100,” elevated the already electric atmosphere to an entirely new level.

TKO-65 thrilled the crowd with group introductions and acknowledgments to Delta leadership, their advisor, fellow Greek-letter organizations, and Florida A&M University. Delta Sigma Theta Regional Director Amaris Johnson sat in the front row alongside FAMU’s DST advisor, Dr. Tiffany Wilson Ardley, watching closely as the new members performed both as a collective and through individual introductions.

The individual introductions proved to be one of the most anticipated segments of the evening.

“The introductions are where we invite the ladies to express their personalities,” Ardley said in an interview with HBCU Gameday following the show. “It’s a time to let everyone know who they are, and each one is as unique as the person wishes.”

Johnson expressed her pride in witnessing the moment.

“It’s always a pleasure for me,” she said. “The work started months ago—from the application to our rush event. It means a lot when they come through, and you can see that all the hard work has paid off.”

Oloyede’s introduction took the performance to another level. In a carefully planned surprise, she enlisted support from members of the Marching “100” in a covert fashion. Near the end of her introduction, she pulled out her whistle and began her familiar routine of starting the band on the field.

As the crowd erupted, bass drums suddenly echoed through the gym with the band’s historic cadence. In near-perfect timing, heads turned to see the drummer appear seemingly out of nowhere. When the crowd turned back toward Oloyede, she launched into the Marching “100’s” signature flying split.

The gym exploded once again, the applause and cheers lingering for several seconds before the next initiate stepped to center stage.

Since the show, social media has been buzzing as live clips and videos from the moment quickly began circulating online. HBCU Gameday’s coverage of the event has already drawn significant attention, with its YouTube video eclipsinging 30,000 views within the first 24 hours.

HBCU Gameday’s own Germanie Bozeman, who is also a member of the FAMU Beta Alpha Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., conducted a one-on-one interview with Oloyede—marking the only interview she granted following the event.