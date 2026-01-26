HBCU Football: FAMU Loads 2026 Schedule With Heavyweight Bouts

Florida A&M (FAMU) did not ease its new head coach into the job. Instead, the Rattlers unveiled a 2026 HBCU football schedule packed with heavyweight matchups, classic stages, and programs built for November football. The slate signals confidence, ambition, and a reminder that FAMU belongs at the center of the HBCU football spotlight.

For first-year head coach Quinn Gray Sr., the message is clear. There will be no grace period.

Quinn Gray’s First Act Comes Against Familiar Faces

The 2026 season opens with symbolism and intrigue.

FAMU begins the year at home on Aug. 29 against Albany State, the program Quinn Gray just led to an SIAC championship and an NCAA Division II quarterfinal run. The opener doubles as a reunion for both Gray and quarterback Isaiah Knowles. Gray and Knowles return to face their former teammates, now on the opposite sideline.

There is another layer. Albany State’s only regular-season loss in 2025 came against FAMU. Less than a year later, Gray returns to Tallahassee as the Rattlers’ head coach. His tenure begins against familiar faces and unfinished business.

Early Stretch Leaves No Time to Breathe

From there, the 2026 schedule only tightens.

One week later, Florida A&M travels to Miami for the Orange Blossom Classic against South Carolina State, the reigning Celebration Bowl champions. The matchup revives a historic rivalry on one of Black college football’s most recognizable stages. It immediately tests the Rattlers against the program that finished last season atop the HBCU world.

Four days later, FAMU stays in South Florida for a midweek showdown against Miami. The Hurricanes are fresh off a College Football Playoff National Championship appearance, raising the stakes even higher. The short turnaround and the quality of the opponent make the opening stretch one of the toughest in HBCU football.

Another Heavyweight Arrives in Tallahassee

By mid-September, the Rattlers return home. They do not get a break.

Tennessee State visits Bragg Memorial Stadium on Sept. 19. The matchup adds another chapter to the rivalry between two historic programs with national recognition and proud alumni bases. It feels more like a feature game than a routine nonconference contest.

Conference play begins one week later at home against Alabama A&M. A bye week follows, but relief is brief. The toughest stretch still lies ahead.

A SWAC Gauntlet With No Hiding Spots

Out of the open week, Florida A&M hits the road.

The Rattlers travel to Alabama State on Oct. 10. One week later, they head to Jackson, Mississippi, to face Jackson State. Few venues test visiting teams more than The Vet in Jackson, Mississippi. The back-to-back road games will serve as a defining barometer for Quinn Gray’s first season.

Florida A&M then returns home for consecutive games against Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Southern. Those matchups offer a chance to build rhythm and momentum before November arrives.

The month opens with a road trip to Alcorn State. The Rattlers then close their home slate against Mississippi Valley State. Everything builds toward the finale.

The regular season ends in Orlando with the Florida Classic against Bethune-Cookman. It remains the most anticipated rivalry game in HBCU football.

A Schedule That Matches the Moment

This schedule is intentional.

FAMU believes it should live on big stages. Quinn Gray was hired to reinforce that identity.

After years of instability following the 2023 Celebration Bowl championship, the university moved swiftly. The Board of Trustees approved Gray’s hire in under 10 minutes. The speed reflected alignment and urgency.

Gray arrives with a proven résumé. He posted a 24–11 record at Albany State, went 20–4 in conference play, won an SIAC title, and led the team to a deep playoff run. He also developed all-conference talent and emphasized academic progress.

Now, he steps into a season built entirely in the open.

No Ramp-Up, Only the Spotlight

Nine of Florida A&M’s 12 games will be played in Florida. Several will unfold on national stages. Nearly every week features a recognizable brand or a championship-caliber opponent.

This is not a rebuild in the shadows.

It is a statement under bright lights.

In HBCU football, heavyweight bouts shape reputations. Florida A&M’s 2026 schedule ensures the Rattlers will be tested early, often, and publicly. If Quinn Gray’s return marks a new chapter, it will be written against some of the strongest competition the subdivision has to offer.