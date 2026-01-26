HBCU could soon have federal funding restored after 105 years

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton University could regain a piece of its history — and unlock new federal research support — if Virginia lawmakers approve a bill aimed at restoring the HBCU’s land-grant status after more than a century.

Senate Bill 274, introduced by Sen. Mamie Locke (D-Hampton), would recognize and restore Hampton University as both an 1862 and 1890 land-grant institution in Virginia. Supporters say the change would reconnect Hampton to the national land-grant system and expand access to federal programs tied to agriculture, engineering and other applied sciences. The measure also calls for a dedicated state fund to support the restoration.

Land-grant universities trace their roots to the Morrill Act of 1862, which helped create colleges focused on “practical” fields such as agriculture and mechanics. Because many schools excluded Black students, Congress passed the Second Morrill Act of 1890, creating a network of land-grant HBCUs, including Virginia State University.

Hampton University leaders told a Senate higher education subcommittee that Hampton received land-grant funding from 1872 to 1920, before the federal government removed that designation. The decision rested on the belief that only one Black institution per state could hold land-grant status, leaving Virginia State as Virginia’s lone 1890 land-grant campus and cutting Hampton out of opportunities that help build labs, fund research and train students for STEM careers.

President Darrell Williams said that restriction doesn’t match how land-grant systems operate elsewhere. He pointed to Alabama, which has multiple land-grant universities — including Alabama A&M and Tuskegee — alongside Auburn. “We have been promoting this cause for the last two to three years, because we think it’s fair and just,” Williams told lawmakers.

Locke emphasized the proposal would not reduce funding for Virginia Tech or Virginia State. Instead, she said the bill is intended “to complete the historical record and align Virginia’s policies with present-day values and needs,” while expanding opportunities for Hampton University to grow its research and educational initiatives.

The push comes amid renewed national attention on land-grant equity. In 2023, federal officials said states collectively underfunded 1890 land-grant HBCUs by more than $12 billion over several decades.

SB 274 advanced out of the Senate’s higher education subcommittee unanimously. Next, the measure must clear the General Assembly before heading to Gov. Abigail Spanberger for consideration, potentially setting the stage for Hampton University to rejoin Virginia’s land-grant lineup — and for an HBCU to reclaim a long-denied promise.