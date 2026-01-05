FAMU gets commit from coach’s former QB

Former Albany State quarterback Isaiah Knowles has announced his decision to transfer to another HBCU —FAMU. This continues a familiar partnership and adding a proven winner to one of the most watched HBCU programs in the country. The move comes just weeks after Knowles’ head coach at Albany State, Quinn Gray, was named the new head coach at FAMU. It creates a direct bridge between the SIAC powerhouse and the Rattlers’ program in Tallahassee.

Knowles arrives at Florida A&M Rattlers with a résumé that reflects polish, efficiency, and sustained production. He was never a typical Division II quarterback. Knowles began his college career at the Naval Academy before he transferred to Albany State. He was already seasoned and prepared to command an offense and his performance quickly matched his potential.

His 2024 season was a breakout. Knowles threw for 2,555 yards and 32 touchdowns while completing nearly two-thirds of his passes. He protected the football, tossing just eight interceptions, and showed his ability to stretch defenses with explosive plays, including a 78-yard touchdown strike. In 2025, even as Albany State leaned into a more balanced offense, Knowles remained highly effective. He passed for 2,151 yards and 18 touchdowns with only six interceptions across ten games.

Across three seasons, Knowles compiled 4,726 passing yards, 50 touchdowns, and a career completion rate of 64 percent. Those numbers earned him back-to-back SIAC Offensive Player of the Year honors and placed him among the most accomplished quarterbacks in recent conference history. More than the statistics, his calm presence and leadership became central to Albany State’s rise.

Knowles follows Gray to FAMU

That rise mirrored the ascent of Quinn Gray. A legendary former FAMU quarterback himself, Gray took over Albany State in December 2022 and immediately reshaped the program. In three seasons, the Golden Rams reached the SIAC Championship Game twice. The program produced consistent winning records, and in 2025 posted a historic 12-win season with a perfect 8–0 conference mark. That led to a league title, and a run to the NCAA Division II regional final.

Now that partnership moves to Tallahassee. Knowles won’t be alone either. His tight end at Albany State, Xavier Herndon, has also committed to FAMU. That addition brings continuity and chemistry to Gray’s new offense.

The connection between the programs was foreshadowed earlier this season, when Albany State pushed FAMU deep into the fourth quarter at Bragg Memorial Stadium before falling by a single possession. Now, that competitive thread becomes collaboration, as Knowles and Gray look to translate their Division II HBCU success to the next level with the Rattlers.