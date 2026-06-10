Alabama State quarterback continues racking up awards

Alabama State quarterback Andrew Body continues to collect awards following one of the most remarkable football seasons in recent Hornets history.

Body will be honored Sunday as the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Small College Athlete of the Year, adding another accolade to a trophy case that already includes SWAC Offensive Player of the Year, Stats Perform HBCU National Player of the Year, and BOXTOROW National Offensive Player of the Year.

The latest recognition comes after Body helped lead Alabama State to its first 10-win season in more than two decades, despite missing several games due to injury.

“Andrew Body has exemplified what it means to endure,” Alabama State head coach Eddie Robinson Jr. said. “He has overcome numerous injuries and setbacks during his college career. He has never complained and leads by example in everything he does.”

A championship-caliber season

When Body transferred from Texas Southern to Alabama State before the 2024 season, the Hornets believed they were getting a difference-maker.

They got much more than that.

In just eight games last season, Body completed 70.6 percent of his passes for 1,770 yards and 20 touchdowns while throwing only one interception. He also rushed for 518 yards and four touchdowns, making him one of the most dangerous dual-threat quarterbacks in the FCS.

His efficiency helped Alabama State become one of the top offenses in the SWAC.

Body finished the season leading the conference in touchdown passes and points responsible for while ranking second in completion percentage.

Signature performances fueled Alabama State’s historic run

Several performances helped cement Body’s place among the nation’s top HBCU players.

In the Magic City Classic against Alabama A&M, he accounted for six touchdowns in one of the most memorable performances in rivalry history.

Against eventual SWAC champion Jackson State, Body piled up 442 total yards and nearly led the Hornets to a statement victory.

Throughout the season, he earned SWAC Offensive Player of the Week honors three times and was named HBCU National Player of the Week twice.

Those performances helped Alabama State reach the 10-win mark for the first time since 2004.

From Texas high school star to HBCU standout

Long before becoming one of the biggest names in Black college football, Body was rewriting record books in Texas.

The Corpus Christi native threw for more than 13,000 yards during his high school career, tying for third all-time in Texas history. His offenses averaged more than 55 points per game.

After beginning his college career at Texas Southern, Body found a new home in Montgomery.

“Alabama State just gave me an opportunity, and I just kind of took it and ran with it,” Body said. “I tell anybody in recruiting, you’ve got to go where you feel loved and where you’re liked the most.”

Body said the decision ultimately became about trust and fit.

“I just went where the love was, where I felt like was right, and God then confirmed it.”

More than awards

While the honors continue to arrive, Body remains focused on team goals rather than individual recognition.

He says every award is meaningful because he understands how quickly opportunities in football can disappear.

“I wouldn’t rank any award that I got this past season above any other,” Body said. “I’m most definitely grateful and thankful because things like this people kind of take for granted. I don’t take it for granted at all because I know this game can get taken away in the snap of a finger.”

One goal remains

Although Alabama State’s 10-win season was historic, Body believes the Hornets still have unfinished business.

The senior quarterback returns for the 2026 season with his sights set on something bigger than awards and accolades.

“It’s a blessing to be a part of, but it ain’t good enough,” Body said. “We didn’t win the championship. We didn’t get to the championship.”

“Winning 10 games is amazing and doing some history for the program, but the real history that I want to make is winning the championship.”

If his 2025 season is any indication, Body and the Hornets will enter 2026 as one of the favorites to compete for a SWAC title.