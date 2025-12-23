FAMU Board of Trustees Quickly Approves Quinn Gray Hire

For weeks, the decision felt inevitable. On Tuesday, it became official — and decisive. The Florida A&M University (FAMU) Board of Trustees formally approved the hiring of Quinn Gray as the 20th head football coach of the HBCU. The vote took less than 10 minutes during an emergency meeting, signaling rare urgency and alignment at the highest levels of the university.

Gray was widely viewed as the choice well before the meeting. Contract details had surfaced, timelines were established, and momentum had already shifted. Still, the speed of the approval mattered. It sent a clear message that, after years of instability following Willie Simmons’ departure, FAMU football and its administration are finally moving in lockstep.

A Swift Vote With Real Meaning

The short meeting spoke volumes. There was no extended debate. There were no visible objections. Instead, the Board moved quickly to remove uncertainty and enable the HBCU to proceed. For a fan base that has endured coaching turnover and administrative tension since its 2023 Celebration Bowl championship, this moment felt different.

“I’m Home” — and the Clock Is Already Ticking

“I’m home!!” Gray said after the vote. “I am humbled and excited about the opportunity to lead this great program that is known to be the standard in HBCU football. I’m #ALL-IN, and I need Rattler Nation to be #ALL-IN as well.”

The urgency behind that message is genuine. The NCAA transfer portal window for Fall 2026 eligibility opens January 2 and closes January 16. That narrow window leaves little time for delay.

FAMU dismissed James Colzie III on December 9 after an uneven 2025 season, the program’s first losing campaign since 2017. President Marva Johnson, JD, immediately launched a new search. This time, the process moved quickly and decisively.

A Proven Winner Returns to Tallahassee

Gray arrives from Albany State University after a highly successful three-year run. He posted a 24–11 overall record and a dominant 20–4 conference mark. His breakthrough came in 2025, when Albany State finished 12–2, went undefeated in conference play, won the SIAC title, and advanced to the NCAA Division II quarterfinals.

The success went beyond wins. Gray developed SIAC Offensive Player of the Year quarterback Isaiah Knowles, who is currently in the transfer portal, and led teams that consistently dominated All-SIAC honors. He also navigated adversity, including a playoff run that required starting a fourth-string walk-on quarterback due to injuries.

Ironically, Albany State’s only regular-season loss in 2025 came against FAMU.

Years of Preparation Led to This Moment

Gray’s return to Tallahassee was not rushed. It was earned.

He previously served on FAMU’s staff from 2011 to 2014 as offensive coordinator, associate head coach, and quarterbacks coach. Later, he rebuilt Lincoln High School into one of Tallahassee’s premier programs. From there, he joined Alcorn State in 2020, spent time as an analyst at Memphis, and returned to the collegiate sidelines as Albany State’s head coach in 2023.

Along the way, Quinn Gray developed a distinct offensive identity. His approach blends Gulf Coast-style explosiveness with a physical, tempo-controlling run game influenced by his mentor, Black College Football Hall of Fame coach Billy Joe.

Just as important, he emphasized academics. At Albany State, Gray raised the team GPA to 2.82 and graduated 23 student-athletes.

A Homecoming Backed by Leadership

President Marva Johnson framed the hire as more than a football decision.

“Coach Gray’s journey — as a record-setting student-athlete, an NFL veteran, and a successful head coach — uniquely positions him to lead in today’s highly competitive collegiate athletics environment,” Johnson said. “Today is a proud moment for FAMUans everywhere.”

Quinn Gray remains one of the most accomplished quarterbacks in Rattler history. He finished his career as the school’s all-time leader in passing yards, completions, attempts, and touchdown passes. He later spent four seasons in the NFL and led the Frankfurt Galaxy to a World Bowl championship in NFL Europe.

Now, he returns not as a former star but as the program’s rebuilder.

Perhaps the most telling detail was not the résumé or the quotes. It was the clock.

In under 10 minutes, the Board of Trustees validated what many around HBCU football already believed. This hire was not controversial — it was consensus. After years of uncertainty, that unity may prove just as important as any playbook Gray brings with him.

For FAMU football, the message is clear.

The past has been addressed. The future has direction. And this time, everyone appears to be moving forward together.