UFL championship game to feature former Howard running back

UFL standout Ian Wheeler, a former HBCU football star at Howard University, is one win away from helping Louisville claim its first league championship.



Wheeler and the Louisville Kings will face the defending champion D.C. Defenders in the 2026 United Bowl on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET on ABC at Audi Field in Washington, D.C.



The game gives Wheeler a championship stage in the same city where he became one of the MEAC’s most dynamic players.



Louisville reached the title game by stunning the St. Louis Battlehawks 29-20 on Sunday in St. Louis. Wheeler delivered the biggest play of the game in the fourth quarter.



The Houston native took a handoff through the right side and broke free for a 51-yard touchdown. The run gave Louisville the lead for good and helped push the Kings into the United Bowl.



Wheeler finished the game with 89 rushing yards on seven carries and one touchdown.

From Howard walk-on to UFL stage

Wheeler’s latest moment is another step in a football journey built on patience and production.



At Howard University, he went from walk-on to one of the most dangerous players in the MEAC. Wheeler finished his career with nearly 2,500 all-purpose yards. He also returned a school-record three kickoffs for touchdowns.



He was part of two MEAC championship teams at Howard. Wheeler also made his mark away from football.



He finished with a 3.57 cumulative grade-point average and earned MEAC Commissioner’s All-Academic Team honors. In October 2023, Wheeler was accepted into Howard University medical school.



After the 2024 NFL Draft, Wheeler signed with the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent.



He made an immediate impact in his NFL preseason debut on Aug. 10, 2024. Wheeler scored two rushing touchdowns as Chicago beat the Buffalo Bills 33-6 in Buffalo, N.Y.



That performance helped him earn a spot with the Bears. However, a season-ending injury in the final preseason game ended his rookie campaign before the regular season began.



Now Wheeler has another chance to showcase his explosiveness.



Louisville is chasing its first UFL championship. D.C. is looking to defend its crown in its home city.



For Wheeler, Saturday is also another chance to represent Howard University on a professional championship stage.