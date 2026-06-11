SWAC cutting basketball tournament size moving forward

SWAC basketball is changing its postseason format again, and the latest move will reshape the path to the NCAA Tournament for the HBCU conference.



The Southwestern Athletic Conference announced that its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments will move to a 10-team format beginning with the 2027 championship events.



The change comes one year after the league expanded its tournament field. Now, the SWAC is pulling back from 12 teams to 10 while giving the top regular season finishers a much bigger reward.



The new model was recommended by a SWAC basketball working group made up of head coaches and administrators. The conference said the group will continue to study “the overall viability, growth opportunities and long-term sustainability” of basketball across the league. That wording matters.



SWAC officials have been looking for ways to grow the basketball brand while making the postseason more competitive. This new format gives more teams access than the traditional eight-team model, but it also puts real value on regular season performance.

Regular season now carries more weight

Under the revised format, the top two seeds in both the men’s and women’s brackets will receive byes directly into the semifinal round.



That means the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds will need just two wins to capture the SWAC Tournament title and the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.



Seeds No. 3 and No. 4 will advance directly to the quarterfinal round. Seeds No. 5 and No. 6 will receive byes into the second round.



The tournament will open with first-round games featuring the No. 8 seed against the No. 9 seed and the No. 7 seed against the No. 10 seed.



The winners of those games will then move on to face the No. 5 and No. 6 seeds in the second round.



From there, the bracket tightens.



The No. 4 seed will face the winner from the No. 5 side of the bracket. The No. 3 seed will meet the winner from the No. 6 side.



In the semifinals, the No. 1 seed will face the winner from the No. 4 side. The No. 2 seed will meet the winner from the No. 3 side.



The setup creates a clear incentive to finish near the top of the standings. It also makes the path much harder for teams that finish in the lower half of the field.



A No. 7, No. 8, No. 9 or No. 10 seed would have to win multiple games before even reaching the semifinals.

Two SWAC teams will miss the field

The new format also creates a sharper cutoff line.



The SWAC has 12 full member institutions. Under the 10-team model, two teams will miss the postseason on both the men’s and women’s side each year.



That is a major change from an all-in model. It also gives late-season conference games more urgency.



For programs near the bottom of the standings, the final weeks of the regular season will now carry postseason consequences. For programs near the top, the prize is even bigger.



Finishing first or second could mean extra rest, fewer games and a shorter road to the championship.



The move also gives the SWAC more flexibility than a straight eight-team tournament. The league can still include most of its membership while rewarding teams that separate themselves during conference play.



That balance appears to be the goal.



The conference said additional information on tournament dates, game times and ticketing will be announced later.



For now, the message is clear. SWAC basketball is still evolving, and the 2027 tournament format will make the regular season more important than it has been in years.