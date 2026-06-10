Revived lawsuit claims Florida underfunded FAMU by nearly $2 billion

Florida A&M University supporters scored a significant legal victory this week after a federal appeals court revived a lawsuit alleging the State of Florida underfunded the university by nearly $2 billion over the past three decades.

In a split decision issued Tuesday, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit ruled that a lower court acted too quickly when it dismissed claims that Florida failed to fully eliminate the effects of segregation in higher education.

The ruling does not determine whether Florida discriminated against FAMU. However, it allows the lawsuit to move forward and gives plaintiffs another opportunity to present evidence supporting their claims.

The case was originally filed in 2022 by a group of current and former FAMU students who argue that the state’s only public historically Black university has received less financial support than predominantly white institutions for decades.

Appeals court says lawsuit deserves closer review

The students claim Florida shortchanged FAMU by nearly $2 billion over a 30-year period. They argue that funding disparities limited the university’s ability to expand programs, improve facilities, and compete for resources available to other public institutions.

A federal district court previously dismissed the lawsuit, finding that the plaintiffs had not provided enough evidence to show ongoing discrimination.

The Eleventh Circuit disagreed.

In its opinion, the appellate court said the lower court improperly weighed competing evidence instead of determining whether factual disputes existed that should be resolved through litigation.

“Simply put, the district court weighed the evidence instead of determining whether genuine disputes of material fact existed,” the majority wrote.

As a result, the students will now have an opportunity to continue developing their case through discovery and additional statistical analysis.

Lawsuit focuses on legacy of segregation

At the center of the lawsuit is a broader question that has surfaced in multiple states across the South: Have states fully dismantled the lingering effects of segregated higher education systems?

FAMU was founded in 1887 and remains Florida’s only public HBCU. For decades, Black students in Florida had limited educational opportunities because of legally segregated college systems.

While segregation officially ended generations ago, plaintiffs argue that its financial impact continues to be felt today.

The lawsuit alleges that decades of unequal funding created disadvantages that still affect the university’s ability to compete with larger public institutions throughout Florida.

Florida says investments in FAMU have increased

State officials have pushed back against the allegations.

Florida argues that funding decisions are based on enrollment, institutional needs, and objective formulas rather than race. The state also points to recent investments in FAMU, including funding for new facilities, academic initiatives, and student programs.

Supporters of the lawsuit acknowledge those investments but argue that recent appropriations do not erase decades of alleged disparities.

For many advocates, the case is not simply about current budgets.

Instead, they view it as an effort to address historical funding gaps that may have slowed FAMU’s growth over multiple generations.

FAMU’s success despite funding challenges

The lawsuit comes during a period of momentum for Florida A&M.

The university has experienced enrollment growth, increased national visibility, and improved academic recognition in recent years. FAMU continues to rank among the nation’s top HBCUs and has produced generations of leaders in business, education, government, healthcare, and public service.

Supporters of the lawsuit argue that those achievements make the funding debate even more important.

They contend that FAMU’s accomplishments have often come despite financial obstacles rather than because of equal state investment.

Potential impact beyond Florida

The outcome of the case could have implications far beyond Tallahassee.

Similar lawsuits have emerged in states such as Maryland, Tennessee, and Mississippi, where advocates have challenged whether states have fully met their constitutional obligations to eliminate the remaining effects of segregation in higher education.

A favorable ruling for the plaintiffs could strengthen similar legal efforts nationwide and renew discussions about funding equity for HBCUs.

For now, however, the appeals court’s decision carries a narrower message.

The judges did not rule on whether Florida underfunded FAMU. Instead, they determined that the allegations deserve a fuller examination before being dismissed.

That means one of the most closely watched HBCU funding cases in the country will continue moving through the federal court system.

What happens next?

The lawsuit now returns to federal district court, where both sides will continue presenting evidence and expert analysis regarding state funding decisions.

Plaintiffs will attempt to prove that Florida failed to fully remedy historical inequities affecting FAMU.

The state will continue arguing that its funding practices are lawful and equitable.

After years of legal challenges and procedural setbacks, the students behind the lawsuit will now have another opportunity to make their case before a federal court.

Whether they can ultimately prove systemic underfunding remains to be seen, but the debate over HBCU funding equity in Florida is far from over.