Tennessee Rep. Justin Jones speaks against HBCU AI data center

NASHVILLE, TN — Tennessee Representative Justin Jones is adding his voice to the growing opposition against a proposed AI data center at HBCU institution Fisk University.



Jones, a Fisk University alumnus, recently joined protesters on campus as community members continue to raise concerns about the school’s proposed Innovation Center. The facility is part of Fisk’s larger “Quantum Leap” master plan, which the university describes as the most robust campus plan in its 160-year history.



The proposed Innovation Center would be 100,000 square feet. It would include a 70,000-square-foot technology center and a 30,000-square-foot academic space.



But Jones and others say the project raises serious questions for North Nashville.



“If it’s not good for a white community, it’s not good for a black community,” Jones told the crowd.



Jones said rural white counties have already pushed back against similar projects over concerns about agricultural land. He argued that North Nashville should not be treated differently.



“What they’re doing is they are preying on North Nashville, a community that has already been exploited, extracted from, treated as second class,” Jones said. “And what we’re here to say is we will not let that happen without resistance.”

Justin Jones questions environmental impact of AI data center

Jones also tied the issue to his own time at Fisk.



“I was a professor here, teaching environmental racism,” Jones said. “Fisk University President Dr. Clark asked me if it would conflict with plans to build a data center on campus. I started teaching about dangers of AI… my class was canceled within a week.”



That comment added another layer to a debate that has quickly moved beyond campus planning. Opponents have questioned the environmental impact of the project. They have also asked whether the surrounding community has received enough information.



The debate comes as data centers are facing increased scrutiny across Nashville. A separate proposed data center near the Nashville Zoo has also drawn major opposition from residents and public figures.



For Fisk, the issue is more complicated. The university is one of the nation’s most historic HBCUs. It also sits in a community that has long dealt with displacement, development pressure and economic inequity.

Fisk University says project will “do no harm”

Fisk University says the project is designed to strengthen the institution and benefit the surrounding community.



“Fisk University understands and appreciates the community’s response to and interest in Quantum Leap and the Innovation Center,” the university said in a statement. “Fisk’s 160-year legacy in 37208 has always been defined by excellence, and our North Nashville neighbors have played a critical role in that history but also remain essential to our future. We would never cause harm here.”



The university said the master plan has been developed over the past two years. Fisk said students, faculty, alumni, board members and partners have helped inform the plan.



Fisk also said it is inviting community leaders to learn more about the project. The university said it welcomes open dialogue with anyone seeking facts about the proposed Innovation Center.



“Intentionally designed with sustainability, mission and community at its core, this center aims to leverage digital advancements, expand technology access, and enhance local workforce and educational opportunities,” the university said.



Fisk said the project has been guided by a “do no harm” philosophy. The university also said it remains committed to transparency, disclosure and accountability.



“This facility will be designed to operate within the community without burdening our neighbors,” Fisk said. “That was a non-negotiable design requirement.”



For now, the proposed data center remains a flashpoint between institutional ambition and community concern. Fisk sees the project as a path toward innovation and access. Jones and protesters see it as another test of whether North Nashville will have a real voice in its future.