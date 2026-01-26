Reggie Theus Extension, Promotion Signal Stability at Bethune-Cookman

Reggie Theus arrived at Bethune-Cookman University with a clear goal: to become a Division I head coach. His timing, however, aligned with a much larger opportunity. Longtime B-CU Athletic Director Lynn Thompson, a NACDA Hall of Famer, was preparing to retire. As a result, the HBCU presented Theus with an offer that expanded his vision beyond the bench.

“When they offered me the athletic director job it scared me,” Theus told HBCU Gameday in an exclusive 2025 interview. “But it also got me fired up because it was a challenge—something I never had any mindset to do. The coaching part, I knew I could do that with no problem.”

Taking Over During a Period of Uncertainty

Theus officially began his tenure in July 2021, stepping into a landscape shaped by uncertainty. College athletics were still emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic. At the same time, Bethune-Cookman was navigating a major conference transition.

The Wildcats joined the SWAC after decades in the MEAC, making the move alongside Florida A&M. This convergence of institutional, athletic, and global change required quick adaptation.

He began work on July 7, 2021. For the next four years, Theus operated amid leadership transition, serving under a series of interim university presidents.

Stability at the Top Brings Alignment

Exactly four years later, on July 7, 2025, Dr. Albert D. Mosley was named the eighth president of Bethune-Cookman University. His appointment brought long-sought stability to the institution’s top post.

Mosley arrived with a forward-thinking approach. He balanced innovation with respect for the school’s traditions while making a clear commitment to strengthening athletics.

That alignment made it unsurprising when Mosley moved quickly to secure Theus’ leadership. He extended Theus’ contract as men’s basketball coach by three years. At the same time, he elevated him to Vice President of Athletics, signaling continuity and long-term vision.

Championships Follow Under Theus’ Leadership

Under Theus’ leadership, Bethune-Cookman Athletics has enjoyed notable success in the SWAC. The first championship of his tenure came in 2022, when the Wildcats captured the SWAC Women’s Cross Country title.

In 2025, the HBCU added two more championships. Johnny Hernandez and the Wildcat baseball team shattered the program’s home run record. They also captured the 2025 SWAC Championship on a dramatic walk-off homer against rival Florida A&M.

Later that fall, the men’s cross country team delivered Reggie Theus his third SWAC title.

Coaching Still at the Core

While administrative leadership has expanded his role, Theus has not lost sight of what first brought him to Daytona Beach: coaching men’s basketball.

Injuries derailed a promising run in the 2025 SWAC Tournament. Still, the program rebounded with a strong returning core and a productive recruiting cycle. As a result, the Wildcats entered the season as the preseason No. 1 team in the SWAC.

This season, Bethune-Cookman University remains at the top of the conference standings. Although tied with Florida A&M in overall record, the Wildcats hold the tiebreaker. That edge comes from their 87–83 victory over the Rattlers. Both teams sit at 5–1 in conference play.

A Message of Stability in the Transfer Era

Theus’ contract extension provides more than administrative stability. It sends a clear message to recruits and transfers in an era defined by roster mobility: leadership is in place.

From an athletic director’s perspective, Hernandez has described Theus as a “coach’s coach.” Still actively coaching, Theus brings firsthand insight into what programs need to compete. He also works to provide resources that help foster a championship environment.

Facilities and the Vision Ahead

Facilities development remains both a major accomplishment and an ongoing challenge at the HBCU.

“Understanding that you can’t have a championship culture without facilities,” Theus said. “We’re one step away from having a full football facility. We’re also looking at bringing a track over where the old football field used to be. We’ve already broken ground on new tennis courts. It’s difficult because we have to find a way to raise money.”

For Reggie Theus, institutional alignment has been essential.

“Understanding what culture is, understanding what championship culture brings, having a president that embraces all of those thoughts has been a real joy,” he said. “It makes me want to finish what we started.”