Every NCAT Aggie advances at NCAA Track Championship

North Carolina A&T once again proved why it belongs in any conversation about the greatest HBCU men’s track and field programs of all time.

NCAT delivered a statement performance on Wednesday at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon, advancing multiple athletes and relay teams to national championship finals while adding another school record to an already decorated program history.

Leading the charge was senior hurdler Jason Holmes, who reclaimed his place atop the Aggies’ record book in the men’s 110-meter hurdles.

Holmes won his semifinal heat in 13.17 seconds, setting a new NCAT school record and breaking the Coastal Athletic Association mark. The performance earned him a spot in Friday night’s national championship final and positioned him among the favorites for All-America honors.

The school record had briefly changed hands last month when teammate Isaiah Taylor ran 13.30 to win the CAA Outdoor Championship. Holmes responded on the sport’s biggest stage, becoming the fastest 110-meter hurdler in Aggie history once again.

While Holmes starred individually, North Carolina A&T’s relay teams continued their tradition of excellence.

The Aggies’ 4×100-meter relay squad of Holmes, Lassale Hewlett, Jalen Booth-Mitchell and Nakhi Benjamin clocked a season-best 38.53 seconds to finish sixth overall and advance to Friday’s national final.

The time ranks as the second-fastest 4×100 relay in school history and established a new CAA record. Only North Carolina A&T’s celebrated 2017 relay team, which ran 38.48 seconds at the NCAA Championships, has posted a faster time.

The Aggies will now have an opportunity to compete for the program’s first NCAA men’s 4×100 relay national championship.

North Carolina A&T also put itself in position for a strong showing in the men’s 400-meter hurdles.

Twin brothers Isaiah and Xzaviah Taylor each finished second in their respective semifinal heats to advance to Friday’s championship race.

Isaiah Taylor crossed the line in 49.00 seconds, trailing only Texas A&M’s Ja’Qualon Scott in his heat. Xzaviah Taylor followed with a 49.28 performance to secure his own place in the final.

The brothers will return to the track Friday night with a chance to compete for national titles and first-team All-America honors.

The Aggies’ success extended into the 4×400-meter relay, where Isaiah Taylor, Xzaviah Taylor, Elijah Thomas and Dyimond Walker earned an automatic berth into the national final.

The quartet finished second in its heat with a time of 3:02.19, securing advancement despite posting the 10th-fastest overall time of the day.

NCAT still has another opportunity to bring home hardware before Friday’s track finals begin.

Junior Xavier Partee is scheduled to compete Thursday night in the men’s triple jump final as he pursues a national championship in the field events.

The Aggie women will also take center stage later this week. Senior Spirit Morgan will compete for a national title in the high jump on Saturday, while Olivia Dowd is set to represent North Carolina A&T in the women’s triple jump final.

After a dominant opening day in Eugene, the Aggies have positioned themselves for what could become another historic chapter in one of the most successful track and field legacies in HBCU athletics.