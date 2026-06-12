NCAT earns multiple All-America honors in Track and Field

North Carolina A&T closed out an impressive run at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships on Friday, producing four First-Team All-Americans and multiple top-eight finishes against the nation’s best athletes at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

Led by Jason Holmes and the Taylor twins, the Aggies once again showed why they remain one of the premier track and field programs in HBCU athletics.

Jason Holmes Finishes Fourth in NCAA 110-Meter Hurdles Final

One day after reclaiming his school record, Jason Holmes delivered another historic performance.

The NCAT junior finished fourth in the NCAA 110-meter hurdles final, crossing the line in a personal-best 13.16 seconds.

Holmes trailed only Auburn’s Ja’Kobe Tharp (12.90), Texas’ Kendrick Smallwood (12.95) and Ohio State’s Braxton Brann (13.07) in one of the fastest hurdle finals in NCAA Championship history.

The fourth-place finish secured First-Team All-America honors and capped a remarkable championship week for Holmes, who broke both the school and Coastal Athletic Association records in Eugene.

Isaiah Taylor Reaches NCAA Podium

NCAT placed two athletes in the men’s 400-meter hurdles final, and Isaiah Taylor made the most of the opportunity.

Taylor finished third nationally with a time of 49.03 seconds, earning a spot on the NCAA podium and First-Team All-America recognition.

Florida sophomore Vance Nilsson captured the national title in 48.06, while Texas A&M’s Ja’Qualon Scott finished second in 48.82.

Taylor’s bronze-medal performance marked one of the highest NCAA Championship finishes by an Aggie this season.

His twin brother, Xzaviah Taylor, also earned First-Team All-America honors after finishing seventh in 49.98.

Aggies Score in 4×400 Relay Final

NCAT wrapped up its championship meet in the men’s 4×400-meter relay final.

The quartet battled one of the deepest relay fields in the country and finished sixth overall in a season-best 3:00.68.

Georgia won the national championship in 2:57.93, narrowly holding off LSU’s 2:57.96.

The Aggies’ sixth-place finish added valuable team points and secured another First-Team All-America performance for the program.

Xavier Partee Competes for National Title

Junior Xavier Partee represented North Carolina A&T in the men’s triple jump final.

Partee recorded a best mark of 15.82 meters (51 feet, 11 inches) to finish 17th nationally.

While he narrowly missed scoring points, Partee capped a strong season by earning a place among the nation’s elite field athletes and competing for a national championship.

Another Strong NCAA Showing for the Aggies

By the end of Friday’s competition, North Carolina A&T had produced four First-Team All-Americans:

Jason Holmes (4th, 110-meter hurdles)

Isaiah Taylor (3rd, 400-meter hurdles)

Xzaviah Taylor (7th, 400-meter hurdles)

Men’s 4×400-meter relay (6th)

The performances continue a long tradition of excellence for a program that has consistently carried the HBCU banner on the national stage.

With multiple podium finishes, school records and All-America honors earned in Eugene, the Aggies once again proved they belong among the nation’s elite track and field programs.