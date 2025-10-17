HBCU HC Named as Candidate for Newly Vacant FBS Job

The HBCU football world might be watching one of its fastest risers make another leap. According to The Athletic’s Chris Vannini, Prairie View A&M head coach Tremaine Jackson has emerged as a candidate to replace Trent Dilfer, who was fired earlier this month at UAB.

Vannini noted that Jackson is “among the names being considered” for the job. That alone shows how quickly his profile has grown. Jackson hasn’t been at Prairie View long. He took over at the HBCU in January after leading Valdosta State to a Division II national title appearance and two Gulf South Conference crowns.

Early Success at Prairie View A&M

Jackson has made an immediate impact since arriving at PVAMU. In his first season, he’s guided the Panthers to the top of the SWAC West standings with a 3–0 conference record (4–2 overall).

Up next is a crucial road matchup against Southern University. A win would push Prairie View A&M to 4–0 in division play, setting up a strong run toward the SWAC title game. For a first-year HBCU head coach, that’s no small feat.

A Track Record of Building Programs

Before taking the Prairie View job, Jackson earned his reputation as a defensive strategist and program builder. The former Texas Southern player spent time on multiple staffs across the region. He climbed the ranks through stops at Colorado Mesa, Texas State, and Abilene Christian.

At Valdosta State, Jackson found his groove. He turned the Blazers back into a powerhouse in just three years, posting a 30–9 record and earning AFCA National Coach of the Year honors. His teams were tough, disciplined, and fearless — qualities that defined his rise and style of coaching.

Culture First, Always

When Prairie View called, Jackson wasted no time setting a tone. His viral post, titled “Panther Portal Understanding,” outlined strict rules for transfer recruits.

“When I follow you, there’s a four-hour window to follow back — or we’re done.”

That no-nonsense message reflected his philosophy: direct, unapologetic, and rooted in accountability.

Challenging the Status Quo

Jackson also made headlines for challenging recruiting tactics at bigger programs. Earlier this year, he criticized the “spectacle over substance” approach at the FBS level, arguing that too many players were being sold hype instead of development.

“If it doesn’t build you emotionally, mentally, and spiritually,” he wrote, “don’t sell it.”

That kind of authenticity has made Tremaine Jackson stand out in a sport full of slogans and coach-speak. Whether or not UAB ultimately hires Jackson to replace Trent Dilfer, his inclusion in the conversation says plenty.