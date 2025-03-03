Substance over spectacle: HBCU HC rips PWI recruiting tactics

In the ultra-competitive world of college football recruiting, contrasting philosophies can often emerge, especially between HBCU football programs and their Power Four Conference counterparts. An example of the difference in recruiting tactics between HBCUs and PWIs ([redominantly white institutions) involves recently hired Prairie View A&M University (PVAMU) head football coach Tremaine Jackson, who recently critiqued the recruiting tactics of big-time PWI schools, bringing up LSU’s head coach Brian Kelly and his viral internet moment from 2022.

In a candid discussion about his recruiting philosophy with Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, Coach Jackson emphasized authenticity and straightforwardness. He stated, “We don’t wine and dine guys in recruiting. We give it to you straight up because I don’t have time to de-recruit you.” Jackson further distinguished his approach by referencing a viral video in 2022 where Brian Kelly was seen dancing with a recruit who ultimately committed to Alabama. Jackson remarked, “You’re not going to catch me on Twitter with my hat backward and dancing on the 360 with guys. Brian Kelly did that, and he ain’t won a championship yet.”

This critique underscores a broader conversation about the authenticity and effectiveness of recruiting methods. Jackson’s commitment to a no-nonsense approach reflects his desire to build genuine relationships with recruits, focusing on substance over spectacle. This philosophy is deeply rooted in the values of many HBCU programs, where personal development and cultural affirmation are paramount.

Who is Tremaine Jackson

Born on August 30, 1983, in Houston, Texas, Tremaine Jackson played collegiate football as a defensive tackle at Texas Southern and later at Louisiana-Monroe.

His coaching career began in 2006 at Texas A&M–Kingsville, followed by positions at Trinity Valley Community College and his alma mater, Texas Southern University. Jackson further honed his coaching acumen with roles at Evangel University, the University of Sioux Falls—where he served as defensive coordinator—Abilene Christian University, and Texas State University.

In 2020, Jackson accepted the head coaching position at Colorado Mesa University, leading the team until 2021. He then transitioned to Valdosta State University in 2022, where he maintained the Blazer’s status as a Division II football powerhouse, with an impressive 13-0 season and an appearance in the NCAA Division II National Championship game in 2024.

His accomplishments at Valdosta State earned him the AFCA Division II National Coach of the Year award.

In December 2024, Tremaine Jackson was appointed as the head football coach at Prairie View A&M University. His return to an HBCU setting is particularly meaningful, reflecting a full-circle moment from his days as a Texas Southern player to leading a prominent HBCU football program. Jackson’s vision for PVAMU centers on fostering a culture of discipline, obedience, and grit—a philosophy he encapsulates with the acronym ‘DOG.’ He aims to cultivate a program that excels not only on the field but also in academic achievement and community engagement.

Coach Jackson’s emphasis on straightforward recruiting and his critique of more flamboyant tactics resonate within the HBCU community, where authenticity and cultural integrity are highly valued. His leadership at Prairie View A&M is anticipated to reinforce these principles, contributing to the rich legacy and continued prominence of HBCU football programs.