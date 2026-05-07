PGA Works Collegiate Championship Goes To FAMU

WEST PALM BEACH, FL (May 6, 2026) – Florida A&M University (FAMU), led by sensational sophomore Sascha Robinson, won the Men’s Division I title Wednesday in the PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship presented by Chase and Kohler Co.

Robinson fired a 6-under 65 at The Park to boost the Rattlers to a 12-shot victory over North Carolina A&T State University. FAMU won in wire-to-wire fashion.

“We were just trying to play our golf,” Florida A&M Coach Mike Rice said. “Just keep doing what we do. We knew they (North Carolina A&T) were going to come at us, but we were ready for it.”

The Rattlers also won PWCC titles in 2000—when Rice was a player—and 2024. They led by seven shots after each of the first two rounds, then closing the title out with a 7-under performance.

“This tournament, especially to me, being one that I got a chance to play in and win my senior year, and then to come back a couple years ago and finally get it done after so many years of being close, it means a lot,” Rice said. “It’s our national championship. No question. The PGA of America is amazing. The way they run this event, they run it just like the PGA Championship.”

Robinson put on a Scottie Scheffler-like performance. He was the only player to shoot all three rounds in the 60s (67, 69 and 65), and the 6-foot-6 sophomore played the par-5s in 7-under.

More impressively, he played the week with a right knee injury after dealing with back issues all season that kept him from winning until Wednesday.

“My knee was aching pretty much the whole tournament,” said Robinson, who won twice as a freshman. “The year didn’t go the way I wanted, so it’s great to win this week.

“We unfortunately didn’t win in our conference tournament, but as a team we really grinded over this last month in preparation for this. And it means a lot.”

“We all know how good Sascha is,” Rice said. “This week everybody got to see it.”

– By CRAIG DOLCH

Special to the PGA of America