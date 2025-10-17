North Carolina A&T gives GHOE 100 update

North Carolina A&T is already turning its attention to the 100th anniversary of the Greatest Homecoming on Earth (GHOE) in 2026 — even as it celebrates a record-breaking 2025. According to university officials, more than 173,000 visits were recorded in downtown Greensboro during the 2025 GHOE weekend. That marked one of the most successful celebrations in school history and reaffirming the event’s reputation as a premier HBCU homecoming.

Like all HBCU homecomings — GHOE has long been more than a football game or a parade. It is a cultural institution that unites alumni, students, families, and fans from across the globe. The 2025 GHOE brought massive crowds, an electric atmosphere, and a positive economic impact for Greensboro and the surrounding region. The weekend included performances, reunions, and campus events that reflected the enduring pride of NC A&T and the region.

Planning Underway for the 100th GHOE

In preparation for the centennial celebration, North Carolina A&T has released an official statement regarding the date. It declared that the date for the 2026 GHOE has not yet been finalized. The university noted that its Department of Intercollegiate Athletics must first finalize the 2026 football schedule, with an announcement expected sometime in November.

University leaders also urged the public to be cautious about unofficial information circulating in the community. “Please be sure to only trust information about North Carolina A&T’s homecoming that comes from North Carolina A&T,” the statement reads. “We thank you for your patience with the process, and we look forward to hosting an incredible 100th #GHOE celebration in 2026.”

North Carolina A&T looking for feedback

As North Carolina A&T prepares for this milestone event, the university is encouraging Aggies everywhere to help shape the experience. It is requesting participation in a post-event survey about this year’s homecoming. Feedback will help the school plan for a once-in-a-lifetime 2026 GHOE. That celebration will honor a century of Aggie excellence and community spirit.

From record-breaking crowds to the promise of an unforgettable 100th celebration, North Carolina A&T’s GHOE continues to be a landmark celebration of HBCU culture.