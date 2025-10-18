HBCU hoops coach honored with his own throwback jersey

DURHAM, N.C. — North Carolina Central University head coach LeVelle Moton is being celebrated in a new way this fall. Sportswear company 99 Jersey has released an exclusive throwback jersey recognizing Moton’s phenomenal HBCU playing career and long-standing impact on the NCCU basketball program.

Moton’s connection to NCCU runs deep. A standout guard from 1992 to 1996, he finished his career as the Eagles’ third all-time leading scorer with 1,714 points and earned the 1996 CIAA Player of the Year award. After a stint as an assistant, he took over as head coach in 2009 and has since guided the program to multiple MEAC championships, NCAA Tournament appearances, and a record 252 career wins — the most in school history.

The jersey collaboration, available now through 99Jersey.com, serves as a nod to Moton’s full-circle HBCU journey from Eagle star to the face of North Carolina Central basketball.

“We’re excited to collaborate with Coach Moton on this exclusive jersey,” said Barak Refael, co-founder of 99 Jersey. “It’s an honor to create something special for the HBCU community, and 99 Jersey is proud to honor and carry forward sports legacy with unique, standout jerseys.”

For many in Durham and across the HBCU basketball landscape, the jersey is less about memorabilia and more about legacy — a tangible reminder of one of the most influential figures in Black college basketball. With every stitch, it celebrates Moton’s dedication, leadership, and the lasting pride he brings to North Carolina Central University and HBCU sports culture nationwide.