Former HBCU player turned HC lays out vision for new school

Prairie View, Texas – Prairie View A&M University (PVAMU) officially introduced Tremaine Jackson as the new head coach of the Panthers’ HBCU football team during a press conference held today. Jackson, who arrives with a proven track record of success, is eager to lead the program into a new era of excellence both on and off the field.

Jackson comes to PVAMU after an impressive tenure at Valdosta State University, where he served as head coach from 2022 to 2024. Over his three seasons with the Blazers, Jackson posted an outstanding 30-9 record, guiding the team to an undefeated regular season in 2024 and an appearance in the NCAA Division II National Championship game. His achievements earned him the AFCA Division II National Coach of the Year honor, further solidifying his reputation as one of college football’s top emerging coaches.

Before his time at Valdosta State, Tremaine Jackson held head coaching duties at Colorado Mesa University and key defensive roles at Texas State and Abilene Christian University. As a defensive line coach at Texas State and defensive coordinator at Abilene Christian, Jackson earned recognition for his strategic acumen and his ability to improve his teams’ defensive units.

Anton Goff, PVAMU’s Athletic Director, opened the press conference, welcoming everyone and expressing his excitement about Jackson’s appointment. Goff, who led the search for a new HBCU football head coach, expressed confidence in Jackson’s ability to take the program to new heights. Goff made it clear that he wanted a coach with a deep passion for football and a competitive drive. “There was a multitude of different characteristics I was looking for,” Goff said. “A leader, someone with football experience, and someone with success prior to coming to PVAMU.”

Goff also emphasized that Jackson’s values are closely aligned with those of the athletic department and the university. “He’s someone who aligned with my values, professional values, and the athletic department’s values,” Goff continued. “His values and how he wanted to run the program and the vision for the athletic department and the university are similar to mine.”

When discussing the qualities that were essential for the role, Goff added, “I wanted a football guy—someone who lives, breathes, and understands football. Tremaine is a football guy.”

After Goff’s opening remarks, Jackson took the stand to address the crowd, laying out his vision for the future of Prairie View A&M football. “First of all, I want to thank God. Without God, none of this is possible, especially with the career that we have,” Jackson said. “Football is a ministry for me. Here’s what we’re bringing—we’re going to bring a program that focuses on careers. We’re going to be great in the classroom. We’re going to be elite there because we’re going to match the elite education that Prairie View offers.”

Tremaine Jackson emphasized the importance of community involvement, noting that the team would work to strengthen its ties with the local areas. “We’re going to be great in the community and be involved in Waller and Harris County,” Jackson said. “We have to support them as they support us.”

In terms of competitiveness, Jackson is setting high expectations for his HBCU. “We’re going to be prepared to be at a high level. To be competitive not only in the SWAC but nationally and across the country. We’re not here to only be an elite SWAC school. We’re here to be a premier FCS school, in the top 5 of the top 25,” Jackson declared.

He also made it clear that the team’s mentality would be a key factor in their success. “We’re Panthers, but we’re going to have a dog mentality,” Jackson said. “We’re going to have discipline. We’re going to be obedient. We’re going to have a lot of grit.”

Jackson outlined a five-step plan that will guide the team through the coming seasons. “There’s a five-step plan. We have to win game one. We’re going to showcase our program to show we don’t only play Black college football; we play football,” Jackson said. “We want to win our non-conference, we want to win the SWAC West, and we want to host the SWAC Championship. It’s our time to host.”

Tremaine Jackson also reflected on the bigger goals for the HBCU football program. “It’s time. It’s time for us to win the SWAC. It’s time for us to play in the Celebration Bowl. It’s time for us to win the national championship, whether it’s the Celebration Bowl or the NCAA Championship. It’s just time,” Jackson declared with determination.

With Jackson’s proven leadership and clear vision, his appointment marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Prairie View A&M football. Fans, alumni, and the community are eager to see how Jackson’s competitive drive and leadership will translate into success on the field.

As the HBCU heads into the offseason, Jackson will begin evaluating talent, recruiting new players, and preparing for the upcoming season.

“We believe football is a life-changing game,” Jackson continued. “We will teach and train our players to be positive motivators to the world using the game of football. That’s our mission statement.”