HBCU coach lays out strict transfer portal rules

New Prairie View A&M head coach Tremaine Jackson wasted no time laying down the law as the HBCU world turns its eyes to the spring transfer portal window. In a bold and unapologetic post on social media, Jackson outlined a set of five non-negotiable rules for any prospective player looking to join the Panthers through the portal. It was a message that quickly got the attention of the HBCU football community and beyond.

From the jump, Jackson makes it clear that he’s not here for games.



“When I follow you, there’s a 4 hour window to follow back or we done,” reads rule No. 1. The rest of the post — titled “Panther Portal Understanding” — makes it clear that professionalism, preparation, and respect are non-negotiables for any transfer looking to join the HBCU program.

Among the most talked-about rules: don’t come asking for NIL money unless you’ve put in the work. “Don’t ask me for NIL (which we do have) when PFF has you as taking less than 200 snaps on the year,” Jackson writes. It’s a message that resonates across the HBCU space, where many programs are trying to balance building competitive rosters with limited resources.

Jackson also emphasizes respect for his staff, requiring that players refer to coaches properly and not with informal greetings like “Bro.” He also makes it clear that players should get buy-in from family, girlfriends, and even pets before they take visits — not after.

The post has made waves throughout HBCU football circles as it signals a no-nonsense, structure-first approach from a coach who clearly wants to reshape the culture at Prairie View A&M.

With this message, Tremaine Jackson made one thing clear: the new era of HBCU football at PVAMU will be built on discipline, transparency, and accountability.