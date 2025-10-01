Concerns Mount Over Refunds from Canceled HBCU Classic

The fallout from the failed Georgia Football Classic at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta continues, as questions mount from HBCU football fans over ticket refunds and accountability from the event’s organizers.

On Sept. 30, social media began circulating screenshots of a concerning message allegedly tied to the event. While its authenticity could not be confirmed at first, the same message appeared multiple times. By Oct. 1, the notice was found posted on the official website, GeorgiaFootballClassic.com.

The Statement

“This event is no longer taking place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. You don’t need to do a thing. We’ll issue a refund to the original method of payment used at time of purchase, as soon as funds are received from the Event Organizer. It should appear on your account within 14–21 days. Please note: If the tickets were transferred to you. The refund will go to the fan who originally purchased the tickets from Ticketmaster.”

That third line — noting that funds had already been transferred to the organizers — has fueled growing unease among fans. Given the organizers’ troubled track record over the summer, many ticket holders have expressed doubts about when, or if, their money will be returned. Social media has since been flooded with frustration, regret, and anger over the lack of transparency and communication.

How We Got Here

The Georgia Football Classic was originally billed as an HBCU showcase matchup between the Florida A&M Rattlers and the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils, with both marching bands set to perform inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium. But on Sept. 30, organizers abruptly announced the game’s removal from the venue and scrambled to identify possible alternatives. Morehouse College, Kennesaw State, and Clark Atlanta University, all located in Atlanta, were floated as potential hosts.

Ultimately, FAMU and MVSU officials ended the speculation with a joint announcement: the game would not be salvaged in Atlanta. Instead, it would return to its original location in Itta Bena, Mississippi — rescheduled for Nov. 29, just four days before the original Atlanta date.

The collapse left fans reeling, with many already locked into hotel deposits, Airbnbs, flights, and rental car reservations. FAMU National Alumni Association President Artisha Polk issued a letter to alumni assuring them that the Omni Hotel would cancel all reservations without penalty in light of the cancellation. Unfortunately, many others were not as fortunate, absorbing losses tied to their travel plans.

What was once pitched as a premier HBCU football showcase has instead become a case study in disorganization and disappointment, leaving thousands of loyal fans demanding answers — and their refunds.