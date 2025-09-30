WSSU up for the challenge of CIAA champ Virginia Union

Winston-Salem State (WSSU) will find itself right back in the middle of the CIAA race on Saturday afternoon when two-time defending champion Virginia Union comes to Bowman Gray Stadium. The Rams (3-2, 2-1 CIAA) enter fresh off a 28-21 win at Bowie State, but head coach Robert Massey and his players know they will have to be sharper to knock off the Panthers (3-1, 2-0 CIAA). Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.



Massey made it clear during this week’s press conference that the Rams’ formula starts with establishing the run. Against Bowie State, WSSU finished with just 58 rushing yards and leaned heavily on quarterback Daylin Lee’s four touchdown passes. That won’t be enough against Virginia Union, a program averaging 480 yards per game with one of the nation’s most dominant running backs in Curtis Allen.



“We have to be able to run the ball efficiently and effectively,” Massey said. “If we’re running the ball, it kills the clock, it lets our defense get a breather, and when they come back out they can give maximum effort. That’s the key for us this week.”



The Rams’ rushing attack has shown flashes. JaQuan Kelly leads the team with 261 rushing yards and two touchdowns, while Timothy “TJ” Ruff has averaged more than six yards per carry in limited action. But Massey knows his offensive line will face a major test against a Union front that has already recorded 15 sacks in four games.

A sense of urgency

Players echoed their coach’s sense of urgency, describing this matchup as a “must win” if WSSU wants to stay in contention for a spot in the CIAA Championship Game.



“We really needed that win [at Bowie],” DeVontay Deloatch said. “This is more like win or go home now. We can’t afford any more losses, so we have to take advantage of every opportunity.”

That urgency comes in part from last year’s meeting between the two programs. WSSU turned the ball over multiple times in a loss to Union that ultimately helped keep it out of the CIAA title picture.



“We’ve got to dominate from the start this time,” linebacker Jamieson Alston said. “Last year it got away from us. We’ve learned from that.”

The defense will also be in the spotlight against Allen, who has already piled up 738 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns while averaging 184.5 yards per game. Massey didn’t sugarcoat the challenge of slowing him down. “They’ve had some of the best running backs in the history of this conference,” Massey said. “Allen is really good. He was a backup last year, so we know him, but he’s a problem.”

Daylin Lee takes off and runs vs. Lincoln. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)

Two heavily penalized teams

Virginia Union is averaging 42.5 points per game, so WSSU’s defense will need to play disciplined football. That means tackling well, limiting explosive plays, and avoiding the costly penalties that have plagued the Rams. WSSU was flagged 12 times for 134 yards at Bowie State, and Massey admitted that margin of error won’t fly against the Panthers. It currently leads the all-time series against WSSU 28-24-1.



If there is a silver lining, it’s that the Rams continue to create opportunities on defense. Linebacker Jamieson Alston leads the team with 37 tackles, including 6.5 for loss, while safety Evan Powell has been a playmaker with an interception and four pass breakups. The defense has forced 12 turnovers through five games, helping keep WSSU in tight contests.



And then there’s Lee, who has blossomed into one of the league’s top quarterbacks in his junior season season. He enters the weekend with 1,146 passing yards and 14 touchdowns — fourth in the nation — spreading the ball to a deep receiving corps. Deloatch has caught six touchdown passes, while Washington has added four, giving WSSU a legitimate one-two punch on the outside.

WSSU hoping to take down champs

Even with the offensive fireworks, Massey knows the Rams will need their “12th man” on Saturday.



He appealed directly to WSSU fans to fill Bowman Gray for what could be the team’s biggest home game in nearly a decade.



“The last time we competed for a championship was in 2016,” Massey said. “I feel like we are championship caliber again. I would love for all the alumni to come and support their team and their family. We won’t disappoint.”



VUU will arrive with the confidence of a champion, having reached the NCAA Division II quarterfinals last year. But for the Rams, this is the type of game they’ve been pointing toward—an opportunity to measure themselves against the standard-bearer.



“Until somebody knocks them off, they’re the champs,” Massey said. “That’s our job.”



Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at Bowman Gray Stadium.