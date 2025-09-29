HBCU game won’t take place in Mercedes-Benz Stadium after all

Multiple sources have told HBCU Gameday that the Georgia Football Classic between Mississippi Valley State and FAMU will not be played at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The game, set for October 4, was supposed to serve as one of the fall’s marquee HBCU football events. Instead, confusion now surrounds the matchup between FAMU and Mississippi Valley State, from the location to tickets and logistics.

Early Announcements Spark Excitement

FAMU athletic director Angela Suggs announced earlier this year that Mississippi Valley State planned to move its home game to the home of the Atlanta Falcons. In August, Mississippi Valley State reinforced that message on its athletics website. The school stated that the 2025 clash with FAMU would move from Rice–Totten Stadium in Itta Bena to Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The release described the event as part of the Georgia Football Classic and promised fans a showcase of HBCU tradition.

FAMU MVSU Feat IMG

HBCU Gameday questions venue

Since the announcement, doubts have grown. HBCU Gameday’s Vaughn R. Wilson called the MVSU ticket office and was told that details were still “forthcoming” less than two months before kickoff. FAMU’s athletics staff redirected fans back to Mississippi Valley State, emphasizing that the Delta Devils held responsibility for the game as a home SWAC contest.

Promoters followed up with a press release to keep momentum alive. Dan Anderson, founder of the Georgia Football Classic, promised a unique atmosphere. He also highlighted the launch of Band VERZUZ Band, a new marching band competition tied to the event.

Where Things Stand Now

The October 4 matchup between Mississippi Valley State and FAMU is still listed, but the venue remains unsettled. The official ticket website continues to display pre-sale options, adding to the uncertainty. HBCU Gameday has contacted Mississippi Valley State University for further clarity and is waiting for a response. Sources indicate the game could still be played in Atlanta, but it will NOT happen at the NFL stadium.

If Mercedes-Benz Stadium does not host the game, Mississippi Valley State may return the contest to Itta Bena. Either way, the Delta Devils and FAMU Rattlers are scheduled to meet in a key SWAC showdown. Until final confirmation arrives, however, one of the fall’s most anticipated HBCU football matchups remains in limbo.

Florida A&M enters the game with a 1-3 record, while Mississippi Valley State continues its search for its first win.