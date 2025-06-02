HBCU football revenge match moved to NFL stadium

The Rattlers are headed back to Atlanta. In a bold move announced at the FAMU National Alumni Association Convention in Frisco, Texas. FAMU Vice President and Director of Athletics Angela Suggs revealed that the October 4, 2025, matchup between Florida A&M and Mississippi Valley State has been relocated from Rice-Totten Stadium in Itta Bena, Mississippi, to the bright lights of Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, the NFL home of the Atlanta Falcons.

“They decided they were coming to FAMU, Georgia ? also known as Atlanta,” Suggs said during the AD’s Breakfast on May 30. “So once October 4, we won’t be in Itta Bena, Mississippi. We will play Mississippi Valley State University in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.”

The change in venue means the Rattlers will make yet another high-profile appearance in the ATL—a city that’s been good to FAMU in recent years. In 2023, the Rattlers captured their first-ever Celebration Bowl title with a thrilling 30-26 win over Howard. FAMU clinched its 16th HBCU football championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. In 2024, they edged Norfolk State 24-23 in the MEAC/SWAC Challenge at Center Parc Stadium, the former home of the Atlanta Braves.

But this year’s game comes with an added edge.

Revenge Game

Last season, MVSU shocked the HBCU football world by pulling off one of the biggest upsets in recent memory—snapping FAMU’s 23-game home win streak at Bragg Memorial Stadium. That streak dated back over five seasons. Even more stunning? It was Valley’s only win of the 2024 season.

The October 4 rematch now gets a much bigger stage—and a chance for FAMU to settle the score.

Adding another layer of intrigue: both head coaches share Florida State bloodlines. MVSU’s Terrell Buckley, a Jim Thorpe Award winner and former NFL standout, starred at cornerback for the Seminoles from 1989 to 1991. FAMU’s James Colzie III followed a few years later, suiting up in garnet and gold from 1993 to 1996.

Buckley is entering his first season leading the Delta Devils, and Colzie is stepping into year two as the leader of the Rattler football program.

With storylines stacked, a revenge narrative in play, and two former FSU corners going head-to-head on NFL turf, this HBCU clash promises fireworks. And Atlanta—aka FAMU, Georgia—is ready for the show.