HBCU Revenge Match at Mercedes Benz Stadium In Limbo

What began as heavy speculation became official on June 27. Mississippi Valley State University (MVSU) announced a major change to its 2025 HBCU football schedule, specifically the game against Florida A&M University (FAMU). In a post on the MVSU athletics website, the school revealed: “Mississippi Valley State University Athletics is proud to announce that our 2025 football clash with FAMU, originally scheduled to be played at Rice–Totten Stadium in Itta Bena, will now take place at Atlanta’s iconic Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, October 4, 2025.”

The news immediately created a buzz in the HBCU football community. With new athletic director Alecia Shields-Gadson taking the reins and head coach Terrell Buckley leading the Delta Devils, excitement around MVSU was at its highest in decades. That momentum was fueled by MVSU’s stunning November 16 victory over FAMU. A win that snapped the Rattlers’ 23-game home winning streak, the longest in FCS football at the time. It was the first victory over FAMU in school history.

Confusion Over Tickets and Event Details

However, when fans began calling the MVSU ticket office, they were met with uncertainty. A representative said details about the event were still “forthcoming.” Further questions revealed that the department had no knowledge of the specifics for the proposed Atlanta game.

A similar story came from Florida A&M’s athletics office. “The game is Mississippi Valley’s home SWAC contest. All information about the game must come from their office,” a staff member explained. This meant FAMU’s ticket office — which often sells away-game tickets for the convenience of Rattler fans — had no additional information either.

Venue Schedule Raises Doubts

Seeking confirmation from the venue, we contacted Mercedes-Benz Stadium directly. Their published events schedule for late 2025 through 2026 did not list the MVSU vs. FAMU game. The absence of the matchup from one of the nation’s premier football venues raises doubts about whether the event was truly confirmed, even though the Celebration Bowl isn’t listed either.

HBCU Culture Meets Event Promotion

Despite the uncertainty, Atlanta’s status as a hub for HBCU culture has already inspired local promoters to plan. Several well-known event organizers began advertising weekend festivities in anticipation of FAMU fans traveling to the city.

But with no official ticket information, venue confirmation, or updates from either school, the excitement for an Atlanta showdown is cooling. The most likely scenario is a return to the original location. Itta Bena, Mississippi, for the highly anticipated SWAC matchup between the Rattlers and the Delta Devils.