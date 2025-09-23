JCSU Eyes Homecoming Bounce Back After VA Union Defeat

When you hear Johnson C. Smith University (JCSU) head coach Maurice Flowers speak, it’s clear he’s not in the business of sugarcoating. Following last week’s setback against Virginia Union in a clash of Top 25-ranked DII HBCU squads, the Golden Bulls’ leader sounded more like a professor giving a hard lesson than a coach reeling from a tough loss.

“Adversity is life. It’s full of bumps and detours — but you have to deal with them,” Flowers said, setting the tone for homecoming week at JCSU.

Adversity as a Teacher

The Golden Bulls went on a historic 8–0 roll before crashing in the final weeks of the season. This year, Flowers insists his squad has to prove it has grown from those scars.

“I love our team. I love the leadership of our team. Last year we started off 8–0, hit some adversity, and did not handle it well. This is a great opportunity to show how much we’ve grown,” he reflected.

JCSU never looked comfortable against Virginia Union. A lightning delay pushed the kickoff back 90 minutes, and Flowers admitted he didn’t manage it properly.

“I don’t think I handled my team well through that, and they outplayed us in big moments,” he admitted. “They showed championship caliber, championship mettle — what we don’t have yet. That’s a great teacher for us.”

HBCU Gameday cameras also captured that loss during the production of Brick x Brick with JCSU Football. Season 3 of the HBCU Gameday docuseries will continue to showcase the program’s emotional highs and difficult lows, adding another layer of accountability and storytelling around Flowers’ vision.

Homecoming Focus

If adversity is the lesson, then homecoming is the exam. JCSU returns to Charlotte to face Bluefield State, and while the matchup might look favorable on paper, Flowers isn’t buying into that narrative.

Jason Brown of Spectrum News put the question to him directly: “You look at your stats and Bluefield State’s stats, it’s hard not to ask if this is a get-right game.”

Flowers didn’t hesitate in his response. “I look at it as a league (CIAA) game, I look at it as homecoming — and we don’t overlook anyone,” he said.

The distractions are real for a coach who once suited up in Golden Bull Gold and Blue.

“I’m an alumnus of Johnson C. Smith. My phone is ringing off the hook with teammates wanting tickets,” Flowers said. “As we tell our young men, your homecoming starts after the game on Saturday.”

What does “Golden Bulls football” even mean? Flowers had a clear answer: execution in every phase.

“Special teams — we missed assignments, were out of lanes on kick coverage. On defense — too many rushing yards, and we didn’t cause turnovers. On offense — good play, bad play, penalty. That’s not Golden Bulls football,” he said.

For Flowers, the formula is unforgiving but straightforward: “Golden Bulls football is good play after good play after good play — in all three phases.”

Reclaiming the Edge

The CIAA is unforgiving, and Flowers knows his team has to flip the switch quickly.

“Whether it’s the hunter or the hunted, you’ve got to take care of business. We didn’t take care of business on Saturday,” he said.

But the focus isn’t on Virginia Union anymore. It’s on Saturday, it’s on execution, and it’s on proving that the Golden Bulls can play with clean discipline and energy.

“This focus, it’s on us. We’re looking to play a very clean game, a very physical game, and a very fast game on Saturday,” Flowers promised.

The Big Picture

For JCSU, this homecoming is bigger than parades, parties, or alumni gatherings. In HBCU football, where history, culture, and competition collide every weekend, homecoming is always a measuring stick.

The Golden Bulls have already tasted both sides of the coin — a program-defining win at Valdosta State and a humbling loss at Virginia Union. Flowers wants his players to embrace the lesson and write a different story this time around.

Because for JCSU, this isn’t just about bouncing back. It’s about proving that adversity doesn’t define them — how they respond will.