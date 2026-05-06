HBCU Women’s Hoops Doc Hits Top 10 on Remy Ma’s Network

In late March, Remy Ma added an HBCU women’s basketball story to her growing streaming platform. By early May, it was already trending. Brick x Brick with JCSU Women’s Basketball has now entered the “Top 10 Most Popular” section on the Remy Network—a quick rise that says as much about the platform as it does the film itself.

The timeline matters. This wasn’t a slow burn. It was a fast connection.

A Platform Built for This Kind of Story

The Remy Network launched in late 2025 with a clear purpose: to give independent creators a space to tell stories without waiting for approval from traditional media.

That vision came into focus recently when Remy Ma spoke on the Joe and Jada Podcast, outlining the mindset behind the platform.

She described the network as a home for talent that doesn’t always get visibility. She also pointed to ownership as the real goal—building something that creates long-term value, not just moments.

That approach is already showing results.

The app debuted in the Top 50 within its first 48 hours, signaling early traction out of the gate. It also generated more than 1.6 million minutes of watch time in its first two weeks, indicating strong initial user engagement. At the same time, the platform continues to expand across Roku and other connected TV devices, widening its reach as it looks to compete in the free streaming space.

In that context, a documentary like Brick x Brick doesn’t feel like an outlier.

It feels like the plan.

From Pickup to Top 10

When the documentary was licensed in late March, it added a new layer to the platform’s growing sports catalog.

At the time, the move stood out for its cultural alignment—hip-hop, HBCU sports, and creator-led storytelling in one place.

Now, it’s showing traction.

The film currently sits alongside some of the platform’s most active titles, including Sisters, one of the network’s flagship hits, and other scripted and documentary content driving engagement.

That placement matters.

It signals that HBCU women’s basketball isn’t just being featured—it’s being watched.

The Story That Carried

The film itself still drives the momentum.

Originally intended as an episodic spinoff of the “HBCU Hard Knocks” series Brick x Brick with JCSU Football, the project shifted after the departure of head coach Monterika Warren.

That change reshaped the structure.

Instead of stretching the story across episodes, the team reworked it into a feature documentary focused on locker room instability, leadership shifts, and a roster trying to find its identity in real time.

That rawness shows up on screen—and it’s part of why the film connects.

It doesn’t present a perfect season.

It presents a real one.

Growth on Both Sides

The rise of the documentary mirrors the rise of the platform itself.

As Remy Network expands into sports through its Remy Network Sports vertical, it continues to lean into stories that sit at the intersection of culture and competition.

The platform now features athlete-driven documentaries that highlight personal journeys, along with reality-style sports content that brings viewers inside the day-to-day grind of athletes. It also creates opportunities for independent broadcasters and creators, giving them a space to build audiences and monetize their work directly.

At the same time, Remy Ma has made it clear she’s thinking beyond content.

She’s building infrastructure.

During a recent interview, she framed the network as part of a larger push toward ownership and long-term revenue—an approach shaped by watching others in media turn platforms into major exits.

That mindset shows up in the product.

And increasingly, it shows up in the numbers.

A Signal, Not a Spike

The Top 10 placement doesn’t feel random.

It reflects a platform finding its audience and a story finding its space within it.

For HBCU sports, especially on the women’s side, that kind of visibility still isn’t guaranteed.

Here, it’s happening organically.

Not through a traditional network rollout. Not through legacy media placement.

But through a platform built to carry stories like this from the start.

The Bigger Picture

The story hasn’t changed.

But the reach has.

What started as a documentary about a turbulent season inside an HBCU women’s basketball program is now part of a larger conversation—about ownership, access, and where these stories live next.

And if this run into the Top 10 is any indication, the audience is already there.

Where to Watch

Brick x Brick with JCSU Women’s Basketball is now streaming on the Remy Network.

? Click here to watch on Remy Network

Available on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and mobile devices.