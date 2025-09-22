Battle for DII HBCU Supremecy Playing Out in Top 25 Polls

The national spotlight on HBCU football in Division II continues to shine. Still, the balance of power shifts inside the CIAA as the Top 25 polls reset following a pivotal weekend. Virginia Union University, Johnson C. Smith University (JCSU), Virginia State University, and Edward Waters University are all shaping the narrative — whether inside the CIAA race or, in Edward Waters’ case, as an SIAC program gaining national recognition.

Virginia Union Rises to the Top Among HBCU Programs

Fresh off their ranked clash against Johnson C. Smith, Virginia Union has emerged as the top-ranked HBCU program in both the D2Football.com and AFCA Division II polls. The Panthers’ 28-10 victory over JCSU not only cemented their place in the Top 25 but also pushed them up to No. 21 in both the D2Football.com and the AFCA poll.

Union has leaned heavily on running back Curtis Allen, who has piled up 460 rushing yards and eight touchdowns through three games. Quarterback RJ Rosales has added 427 yards and three scores through the air, while receivers Keon Davis (161 yards, 1 TD) and Ricky Key Jr. (97 yards) have stretched the field. Defensively, the Panthers are giving up just 18 points per game with 20.5 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks.

But the Panthers’ résumé comes with an asterisk: their only blemish is a 41-38 road loss to Edward Waters, an SIAC program that stunned VUU in Jacksonville. The Tigers’ win is the only defeat for Union this season, proving that the road to national respect in Division II HBCU football is starting to run through more than one conference.

JCSU Falls, but Not Forgotten

The loss to Union cost Johnson C. Smith its place in the polls. After the Richmond matchup, the Golden Bulls dropped out of both Top 25s. Still, they picked up 13 votes in the AFCA poll, showing that despite their slide, pollsters believe in their talent and potential.

They’ll look to bounce back at Homecoming this week against Bluefield State as another crucial road game looms at Virginia State on Oct. 5, giving JCSU another chance to re-enter the national conversation.

Virginia State Enters the Picture

If Union is steady and JCSU is regrouping, then Virginia State is surging. The Trojans cracked No. 23 in the D2Football.com poll this week after edging Winston-Salem State by a single point.

In the AFCA poll, VSU remains outside the Top 25, but they’re clearly on the radar, especially given their upcoming tests: a road trip to Fayetteville State followed by a high-stakes home date with JCSU.

Edward Waters: SIAC Spoiler with National Impact

Edward Waters may not play in the CIAA, but their impact can’t be ignored. The Tigers’ dramatic victory over Virginia Union in the Unity Classic was more than just a program milestone — it reshaped the program’s identity within the Division II HBCU landscape. Their 3-0 start included that game-winning field goal, making EWU the only team to defeat Union this fall.

While they’re not in the Top 25, Edward Waters earned a vote in this week’s AFCA poll, showing that national observers are taking notice of the SIAC upstart.

A CIAA Race with National Stakes

Just a week ago, the conversation centered on two nationally ranked HBCUs colliding when Union and JCSU met in Richmond. Now, the picture has widened: Virginia State is in the mix, JCSU is fighting to regain traction, and Edward Waters has emerged from the SIAC.

The CIAA title race is always tense. But as the D2Football.com and AFCA polls show, it’s now a national storyline.