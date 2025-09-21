VA Union Flexes Championship Mettle in Top 25 HBCU Showdown

In a matchup that spotlighted the only two ranked Division II HBCU programs, Virginia Union leaned on its championship pedigree to hand rising contender Johnson C. Smith University (JCSU) its first loss of the season, 28-10, in the Willard Bailey Classic in front of 7,504 fans in Richmond, VA.

After a 90-minute weather delay, Senior running back Curtis Allen put the Panthers on his back, rushing for 108 yards and four touchdowns to earn Offensive Player of the Game honors. It was a performance that underscored the difference between a program that has been there before and one still learning how to finish in the CIAA spotlight.

“This was a statement win for our program against a very good JCSU team,” said VUU head coach Dr. Alvin Parker. “Beyond the final score, it was a showcase for HBCU football culture, with two top-25 HBCU teams battling at a high level. The home crowd brought tremendous energy, and our players really fed off that atmosphere.”

Championship Poise vs. Hungry Challenger

JCSU entered Richmond undefeated and eager to prove it belonged among the CIAA elite under head coach Maurice Flowers. The Golden Bulls pushed back early, tying the game at 7-7 on a short touchdown run by Kelvin Durham. Then, adding a late first-half field goal, they trailed just 14-10 at the break.

But where Union showed calm and execution, JCSU stumbled. The Panthers came out of halftime with a physical edge, riding Allen for two more scores while shutting out the Golden Bulls over the final 30 minutes. The second half looked less like a duel of equals and more like a reminder: contenders chase moments, champions seize them.

Numbers That Told the Story

Virginia Union (2-1, 1-0 CIAA) : 200 rushing yards, 336 total yards of offense. QB RJ Rosales hit two deep connections, including a 55-yarder to Ricky Key Jr.

: 200 rushing yards, 336 total yards of offense. QB RJ Rosales hit two deep connections, including a 55-yarder to Ricky Key Jr. Johnson C. Smith (3-1, 0-1 CIAA): 298 yards of offense. Durham threw for 193 yards but absorbed four sacks and couldn’t find the end zone through the air. WR Brevin Caldwell hauled in 8 passes for 94 yards.

Defensively, JCSU’s Vincent Hill had nine tackles, but Union’s front disrupted consistently, controlling the line of scrimmage when it mattered most.

Building vs. Arriving

For JCSU, the night was another chapter in a story that HBCU Gameday cameras continue to capture in the HBCU Hard Knocks docuseries Brick x Brick with JCSU Football. Season three, currently filming, follows the Bulls’ rise but also their setbacks.

The first season of Brick x Brick closed with the disappointment of the Florida Beach Bowl. Season two ended with back-to-back losses that cost them a shot at the CIAA title and Division II playoffs. Saturday’s loss to Union fit that narrative: painful, but part of the growth required to build a championship program.

Union, meanwhile, showed what a finished product looks like. Allen’s efficiency, Parker’s composure, and a defense that stiffened when challenged gave the Panthers a victory that felt as much about experience as talent.

The Road Ahead

Virginia Union remains the CIAA’s measuring stick — and a team with national ambitions beyond the conference. JCSU, though stung, stays in the mix as one of Division II’s most intriguing stories. The Golden Bulls may not be there yet, but their championship is far from over, and every stumble adds to a docuseries — and a program — built on lessons in adversity.