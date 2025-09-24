Dawn Staley Using SC Schedule to Elevate HBCU WBB

When it comes to shaping the future of women’s basketball, Dawn Staley has never shied away from leading the charge. The Hall of Famer and South Carolina head coach has built the Lady Gamecocks into a national powerhouse, but her influence stretches far beyond wins, titles, and trophies. For Staley, scheduling isn’t just about competitive balance—it’s about creating opportunities, especially for HBCU women’s basketball programs.

“Scheduling is hard”

This season, South Carolina’s non-conference slate features seven Power 5 matchups in 15 games, including clashes against Clemson, Duke, Louisville, and a potential showdown with UCLA or Texas. But Staley has made sure to carve out space for two games that mean just as much to her: matchups against North Carolina Central and Coppin State, two HBCU programs representing the MEAC.

“Scheduling is hard. People don’t wanna play us,” Staley admitted during a recent media session. “Even having lost what we lost, it’s really, really a hard thing. So instead of the big competitive games, we’ve added some HBCUs. Just to lift up every aspect of our sport. Not every team will go and play an HBCU on their home court. And we feel like [it’s a] great game, great competition, great coaching. And if we can give some notoriety to the HBCUs, then we’ll do that.”

The Lady Gamecocks will host North Carolina Central on December 7 before traveling to Baltimore on January 18 to face Coppin State. This will mark one of the rare times a national contender visits an HBCU campus.

More than a game

Coppin State already has a history with the Gamecocks. The Eagles faced South Carolina last season, reaching out themselves to schedule the matchup. Dawn Staley recalled that Coppin “moved some things around” to make it happen, and in return, South Carolina promised a return trip to Baltimore.

For Coppin, those kinds of games are pivotal. Despite losing 92–60 to South Carolina last season, the Eagles finished with a strong 19–15 record and earned a spot in the WNIT, where they notched a win over Colgate before falling narrowly to Cleveland State. Playing programs like South Carolina boosts exposure and sharpens competition for MEAC teams chasing postseason runs.

A balancing act

Critics might point to the Gamecocks’ lighter non-conference slate compared to previous years—nine Power 5 opponents in 2024-25, down to seven this season. But Staley has made it clear that this isn’t about ducking competition. Last March, South Carolina was passed over for the No. 1 overall NCAA Tournament seed despite leading the nation with 16 Quad 1 wins. UCLA grabbed the top seed after beating the Gamecocks head-to-head in November.

Staley’s takeaway wasn’t to overload her schedule but to balance it more intentionally. “If that’s the standard, we can play any schedule and get the No. 1 seed,” she said. “We manufactured a schedule that should’ve produced it. If it didn’t, then we need to rethink.”

That rethinking now includes investing in HBCUs.

Why it matters

Big-time programs rarely travel to play HBCUs on their home courts. By doing so, South Carolina sends a clear message that visibility and respect for women’s basketball programs at HBCUs matter. It’s about lifting up the entire ecosystem of the sport, not just maintaining dominance at the top.

For Dawn Staley, it’s not charity—it’s competition and community. “Great game, great competition, great coaching,” she said of her HBCU opponents. “If we can lift, because we play the game and give some notoriety to the HBCUs, then we’ll do that.”

With a schedule that blends heavyweight showdowns and culturally significant matchups, Staley is once again proving that South Carolina women’s basketball is bigger than basketball.