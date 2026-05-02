HBCU portal win: Howard gets star player back

Cedric Taylor III will continue his career at Howard University, as he announced he’ll be back at the HBCU. The announcement arrives just after John Wall was named president of basketball operations. That pairing signals both stability and ambition within Howard University basketball. Momentum is no longer theoretical; it is visible and measurable.

Howard benefits from Taylor III’s rare two-way impact. His return solidifies a roster that already was dominant last season. Coaches value continuity, and this decision delivers exactly that. Fans should expect a team with sharper identity and stronger leadership.

Stability Fuels Championship Aspirations

Howard witnessed Taylor III transform quickly after transferring from D2 HBCU Morehouse College. In his first year, he became one of the most complete players in the conference. Awards followed naturally, including Newcomer of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year. Recognition also extended to All-Defensive Team and First Team All-Conference honors.

Production backed up every accolade. Taylor III averaged 17.2 points per game, tying for the league lead. He also grabbed 6.7 rebounds per game, ranking second in the conference. His 3.1 assists per game placed him among the top ten, highlighting his versatility. Few players influence the game in so many areas.

Howard thrives when its stars contribute across the stat sheet. Taylor III does exactly that without forcing the game. His presence raises the floor of the entire roster. Teammates benefit from his defensive intensity and offensive consistency.

Howard Transition After Key Departure

Howard faces changes after losing Bryce Harris to graduation. That departure removes a key scoring and leadership presence from last season. However, retaining Taylor III softens the impact significantly. Leadership remains intact, even as the roster evolves.

Another boost comes from the addition of James Brown, a transfer from UNC. New talent combined with returning excellence creates a balanced roster. Development now becomes the central focus for the coaching staff. The pieces are clearly there for sustained success.

Howard appears to be building something more than a single-season contender. Strategic leadership under John Wall suggests long-term vision. Meanwhile, Taylor III represents the culture being established on the court. Defense, effort, and efficiency define that identity.

Howard basketball is not just improving; it is stabilizing at a higher level. That distinction matters when evaluating future championship potential. With continuity and smart additions, the program is trending upward. The upcoming season will test just how far this new direction can go.