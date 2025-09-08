JCSU Football Enters Top 25 After Valdosta Win

Johnson C. Smith University (JCSU) has officially crashed the national conversation. Days after knocking off Valdosta State, the Golden Bulls broke into the D2Football.com Top 25 Poll, checking in at No. 23. The win not only turned heads across Division II but also reshaped the polls, with the HBCU emerging as a legitimate contender on the national stage.

Golden Bulls Make Their Case

When the dust settled in Charlotte, JCSU’s 28-16 win over Valdosta wasn’t just a one-off upset. It was a complete performance. Quarterback Kelvin Durham led the way, completing 16 of 24 passes for 207 yards and a touchdown while adding two rushing touchdowns. His dual-threat ability kept the Blazers’ defense off balance, and his calm control of the offense gave JCSU an identity it has long sought.

Running back Bobby Smith chipped in 98 yards on 19 carries, including a 58-yard burst that flipped field position. Wideout Deandre Proctor hauled in six catches for 94 yards, consistently moving the chains.

Defense Bends, Never Breaks

The JCSU defense was equally impressive. Facing a Valdosta offense known for quick strikes, the Golden Bulls forced long drives and capitalized on mistakes. They held the Blazers to just 2-of-12 on third down and dominated time of possession, controlling the ball for over 40 minutes.

Linebacker Cadricus Stanley set the tone with a sack and tackle for loss, while veteran defender Quavaris Crouch added another stop behind the line. Clinton Riley’s forced fumble sealed the effort from a unit that frustrated Valdosta all night.

Poll Shakeup

The ripple effects were immediate. JCSU entered the D2Football.com poll at No. 23, while Valdosta dropped from No. 14 all the way out. Over in the AFCA poll, the Golden Bulls didn’t quite make the cut but earned 83 votes, the highest total of any unranked team. Valdosta, meanwhile, plummeted from No. 11 to No. 22, a testament to how much weight the loss carried.

It’s a rare scenario where one game shifted the perception of both programs. For JCSU, the respect is long overdue; for Valdosta, the stumble was costly but not fatal.

JCSU is not the only HBCU program making national noise in Division II. Virginia Union, a fellow CIAA contender, is ranked No. 15 in the D2Football.com poll and No. 19 in the AFCA Top 25 and continues to build its national profile after a historic playoff run in 2024.

Brick x Brick Connection

The Golden Bulls’ rise is tracked in real time through HBCU Gameday’s Brick x Brick docuseries. Last season, an episode titled “Refuse to Lose” captured JCSU’s emotional win over Virginia Union in Charlotte. That matchup looms again this year—on September 20 in Richmond—and with both teams now ranked, season 3 of the series will follow what could be one of the CIAA’s biggest games of 2025.

For HBCU football, JCSU’s rise to the Top 25 represents another breakthrough moment in 2025. After years of fighting for respect outside the CIAA, the Golden Bulls now prove they belong in the national DII spotlight. Their mix of explosive offense, disciplined defense, and fearless scheduling sends a message that HBCU programs can—and will—punch above their weight.

Head coach Maurice Flowers has long said he wanted to change the narrative around JCSU football. That vision is becoming reality with Kelvin Durham leading the offense and the defense flexing its might under defensive Coordinator Barry Tripp.