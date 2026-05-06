Howard football mourns the loss of former assistant coach

Howard University football is mourning the loss of longtime assistant coach Warren Belin, a respected leader whose impact on the Washington, D.C., HBCU extended far beyond the field.

Belin, who served as linebackers coach at Howard from 2020 to 2024, brought nearly three decades of coaching experience to “The Mecca.” His legacy is defined by player development, faith-driven leadership, and deep personal connections with those he coached.

A steady presence at Howard

Belin joined Howard’s staff in 2020 and quickly became a cornerstone of the program. Players and coaches alike viewed him as more than a position coach.

In a statement shared by the program, Howard football described Belin as “a true pillar” who led with purpose and faith.

“He was more than a coach. He was a teacher, a mentor, and a powerful example of what it means to show up as a man first, and a football coach second.”

Belin emphasized discipline, detail, and accountability. He also poured into his players off the field, helping shape young men through character and consistency.

Nearly 30 years of coaching experience

Before arriving at Howard, Belin built a long and respected coaching career across college football and the NFL.

He spent time at:

Vanderbilt (two separate stints)

Wake Forest (his alma mater)

Georgia

SMU

William & Mary

Cornell

ETSU

Belin also coached in the NFL with the Carolina Panthers from 2011-2012.

During that stretch, he helped develop one of the league’s top linebackers in Luke Kuechly, who went on to win NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors.

Kuechly reflected on that impact:

“What sets a coach apart is his ability to connect with his players — find out who they are, what motivates them, and how he can help them reach their dreams. That was evident with Coach Belin.”

A life rooted in faith and family

While Belin’s football résumé is extensive, those closest to him point to his values as his greatest legacy.

Howard’s statement emphasized his commitment to faith, family, and mentorship, noting that his influence went far beyond the game.

“He didn’t just build better football players — he built better men.”

Belin is survived by his wife and daughters, whom former players and colleagues often described as his foundation.

Wake Forest honors a resilient leader

Belin’s alma mater, Wake Forest, also paid tribute to his life and career. In 2025, he received the Pete Moffitt Courage Award.

The honor recognized his battle with stage four pancreatic cancer and his unwavering resilience.

Wake Forest described Belin as someone whose perseverance and spirit inspired countless people.

A lasting legacy at Howard and beyond

From the NFL to major college programs and finally to Howard University, Warren Belin’s career came full circle with his impact on HBCU football.

His final chapter at Howard may be his most meaningful.

Belin leaves behind a legacy of leadership, mentorship, and faith that will continue to shape the program for years to come.