WSSU in ‘must-win’ scenario as it prepares for Bowie State

WSSU enters Saturday’s clash with Bowie State knowing the stakes couldn’t be higher. After a heartbreaking 34-33 loss to Virginia State last week, head coach Robert Massey made it clear in his postgame comments that this week’s matchup is a “must-win” for the Rams if they want to remain in the CIAA title picture.

The urgency comes not only from the nature of last week’s loss but also from the schedule that lies ahead. WSSU will host two-time defending champion Virginia Union on Oct. 4 in a game that could be pivotal in the league race if it can get past this week. Following that, the Rams travel to Shaw, return home for Homecoming against Livingstone, and then hit the road again against Johnson C. Smith and Fayetteville State. An 0-2 start in CIAA play would likely leave WSSU on the outside looking in at the conference championship race, especially with the CIAA no longer divided into North and South divisions after Saint Augustine’s departure.

Massey didn’t hold back when speaking about the Bowie matchup.



“We have to win this game, by any means necessary.”



That tone underscores both the frustration from the Virginia State loss and the urgency to correct mistakes quickly. The Rams had offensive success against VSU, but miscues on special teams—including a missed extra point and breakdowns in kick coverage—proved costly in a game that slipped away by the narrowest of margins.

For WSSU, the path forward begins with execution and discipline. Massey acknowledged that his team must be sharper in all phases of the game, especially with Bowie State known for capitalizing on opponents’ errors. Bowie State is 2-2 coming off a road loss to Livinstone and WSSU knows that beating it on the road will require a full 60-minute performance.

Daylin Lee runs for a score vs. Virginia State. Lee has thrown for better than 500 yards and accounted for eight touchdowns in his last two games. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)

WSSU alumni hungry for no. 13

But beyond X’s and O’s, Massey framed the challenge in a way that resonated with the program’s history. He reminded his players that they are accountable to “25,000 bosses,” referring to the WSSU alumni base. That was more than just a motivational line—it tapped into a legacy that looms large over the Rams.

WSSU football’s modern identity was built under Bill Hayes, who established the program’s championship tradition and won the school’s first three CIAA titles. In total, the Rams have claimed 12 CIAA football championships, tied with Virginia State and Virginia Union for the most among active conference members. More recently, WSSU captured four league titles between 2011 and 2016, including a run to the NCAA Division II national championship game in 2012. But the program has not appeared in a CIAA Championship Game since 2016, a drought that weighs heavily on the proud alumni base.

That history fuels the current urgency. WSSU alumni are used to competing for championships and expect their program to be in the mix every season. Massey knows he must deliver results not only for his players but also for that passionate community.

“As pissed off as I was, as upset, disappointed as I was at the overall outcome. I got a real good football team. I got a real great group of guys and outstanding coaching staff for what is worth and we work hard. That’s one thing we’re gonna do, we work hard,” Massey said.

“And the goal is to satisfy our 25,000 plus bosses which is the alumni base, and we’re going to do that.”

For WSSU, Saturday’s showdown with Bowie State isn’t just about avoiding an 0-2 start. It’s about proving to themselves—and to a proud alumni base—that the Rams are still capable of competing at the highest level in the CIAA.