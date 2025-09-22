Jackson State University band wants out of ESPN rankings

Jackson State University has announced that its world-renowned Sonic Boom of the South Marching Band will not participate in ESPN Red Lobster Band of the Year competition this season. The decision, formally shared by Director Dr. Roderick Little in a public message to supporters, underscores the band’s commitment to institutional priorities and its own standards of excellence within the HBCU tradition.

Jackson State University already a part of history

The announcement is significant given Jackson State University’s place in the history of the competition. The Sonic Boom was part of the inaugural Band of the Year showcase in 2023, where it fell to North Carolina A&T in the championship round. Former JSU director Dowell Taylor is one of the Band of The Year co-chairs.



While that debut appearance highlighted the band’s national stature, Dr. Little emphasized that sitting out future adjudication and rankings is a matter of institutional preference, not rivalry or lack of capability.

“We fully respect the decision of other programs to participate, as well as the enthusiasm of fans who follow the competition,” Dr. Little wrote. “At Jackson State, our students work tirelessly and are evaluated by a different set of standards—those that focus on personal growth, musical excellence, and cultural impact. We take immense pride in the integrity, resilience, and life achievements of our members, both on and off the field.”

Dr. Little’s letter made clear that Jackson State University continues to hold the Band of the Year organizers in high regard and seeks to maintain positive relationships across the broader HBCU band community. Still, the message reaffirms that the Sonic Boom’s performance metrics are defined internally, rather than through external rankings or competitions.

Band of the Year response

ESPN Events’ John T. Grant, executive director of the Red Lobster Band of the Year, speaking exclusively to HBCU Gameday, responded to the decision with respect and understanding.

“We acknowledge the position taken by Jackson State University’s Sonic Boom of The South,” Grant said in a statement. “Each band will be adjudicated through the season as we have for the last two seasons. Our process provides that any band in the season-ending top five may decline to participate in the final competition — if selected.”

Grant also underscored the broader mission of the initiative, which extends beyond trophies or bragging rights within the HBCU band world and beyond.

“The objective of the Band of the Year is to provide evaluation and insight to help each band improve their overall on-field performance,” he added.

Differing HBCU philosophies

The announcement is sure to spark conversation across the HBCU community. Jackson State University’s Sonic Boom of the South has long been regarded as one of the standard bearers of HBCU band culture, with a legacy of showmanship and precision that has inspired generations. The Band of The Year event’s process has been under a microscope since ESPN announced it in the summer of 2023 as it is based solely on field performances.

Jackson State’s announcement illustrates that the HBCU band world is not only a diverse set of marching styles, but philosophies as well.