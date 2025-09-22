North Carolina A&T coach says culture must change

North Carolina A&T head coach Shawn Gibbs was as candid as ever after the Aggies’ lopsided 62-20 loss to rival North Carolina Central. While the defeat stung, it was the way his team carried itself that left the deepest mark on the head coach.

“Saturday was, without a doubt, the most disappointing day of my career in football as a player or a coach,” Gibbs said. “We were out-coached, we were out-played, and out-cultured.”

A Call for Culture Change

The Aggies’ head coach said the problems go beyond missed tackles or blown assignments. To him, the real challenge is a mindset issue. Gibbs pointed to pre-game antics where one of his players squirted Central’s head coach Trei Oliver with a water bottle. That — among other things — led to a decision not to shake hands after the game.



“When those guys would come to the sidelines, that’s when we chose to be tough,” Gibbs said. “I was not going to turn a bad day into something worse. We just went down to the band and I went over and congratulated Coach Oliver and his staff. The main thing that has to change is our culture.

“That’s not how we’re going to do stuff,” Gibbs said bluntly. He also confirmed that the player involved in the incident is no longer on the roster. “Anybody that’s going to act like that will not be a part of this team.”

The head coach described a locker room in which too many players are quick to criticize or undercut their teammates instead of supporting them. “We’ve got too many guys that hate on this team,” he admitted. “Anytime my teammate has an opportunity to shine, I’ve got to support them. Those are the things we’ve got to work on.”

Quarterback Room Sets the Example

Interestingly, Gibbs singled out one position group as a model for the rest of the program: the quarterbacks. Despite ongoing competition and injuries, he praised Kevin White, Braxton, and the rest of the unit for lifting each other up and staying engaged.

“None of the quarterbacks are hating,” Gibbs said. “They pull for each other. They try to help each other become better players. They understand what competition is.”

Execution Still Matters

Gibbs pointed out how even injured quarterbacks take mental reps at practice, tracking reads behind the starter to stay sharp.

“When we can get the rest of our position groups to think and operate like those guys do, this team will make a tremendous amount of improvement.”

While culture was the central theme, Gibbs also acknowledged that execution failed across the board. The Aggies managed just 42 rushing yards on 35 carries while allowing Central’s offense to look like “Tom Brady and Bo Jackson,” in Gibbs’ words. He took responsibility for questionable play calls, including a fourth-and-one decision in his own territory.

Still, Gibbs made it clear that tactical adjustments won’t matter if the foundation isn’t strong.

“Not fighting and not quitting is not going to win football games,” he said. “We’ve got to learn how to be efficient and effective on offense and defense.”

North Carolina A&T looking to turn the page

North Carolina A&T now turns its focus to a long trip to Maine, but Gibbs stressed that his priority is fixing the Aggies from the inside out.

“I’m not really focusing on Maine,” he said. “I’m focusing on North Carolina A&T because that’s what we’ve got to get fixed.”

The message was unmistakable: before North Carolina A&T can climb the ladder, it must first rebuild its culture.