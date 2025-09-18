HBCU Division I Red Lobster Band of The Year rankings: Sept. 2025

The energy of HBCU culture is alive and well, and the first Division I Red Lobster Band of The Year (BOTY) rankings, presented by Cricket, prove it. North Carolina A&T University’s Blue and Gold Marching Machine sits at the top with a score of 305.70, edging out Southern University’s Human Jukebox and Bethune-Cookman’s Marching Wildcats. Florida A&M’s famed Marching “100,” last year’s BOTY champion, holds fourth place, while Norfolk State’s Spartan Legion rounds out the top five. For HBCU fans, the rankings spotlight the pageantry and precision that make halftime as important as kickoff.



HBCU Division I rankings breakdown

According to the BOTY committee, the first Division I HBCU band rankings for September are:

North Carolina A&T University – Blue and Gold Marching Machine (305.70) Southern University – Human Jukebox (299.70) Bethune-Cookman University – Marching Wildcats (293.25) Florida A&M University – Marching “100” (286.55) Norfolk State University – Spartan Legion (284.00) Texas Southern University – Ocean of Soul (280.55) Prairie View A&M University – Marching Storm (278.65) Jackson State University – Sonic Boom of the South (273.60) Alabama State University – Mighty Marching Hornets (264.35) Grambling State University – World Famed Tiger Marching Band (259.50) Tennessee State University – Aristocrat of Bands (258.80) Alabama A&M – Marching Maroon and White (257.5) Alcorn State University – Sounds of Dyn-O-Mite (257.75) South Carolina State – Marching 101 (251) Arkansas-Pine Bluff – Marching Musical Machine of the Mid-South (247.5)



Each program is evaluated in categories such as musicality, drill and design, percussion, auxiliaries, and drum majors.

The Stakes of the BOTY

The Red Lobster Band of The Year Championship will be held on December 12, 2025, inside Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, on the eve of the Cricket Celebration Bowl. Two Division I and two Division II HBCU bands will ultimately advance to perform on ESPN’s national stage, with each finalist receiving more than $100,000 in support for travel and accommodations.

John T. Grant, ESPN Events Executive Director, has emphasized the importance of the competition: “Every performance counts. Bands will strive to deliver their best every game, driving fan engagement and elevating music education across the HBCU landscape.”

For band programs, especially at the Division I level, making it into the Top 5 by November is crucial. A high ranking doesn’t just bring bragging rights; it can also influence selection for Atlanta and increase exposure for entire universities.

FAMU’s Perspective



While Florida A&M finds itself ranked fourth in the opening poll, its Marching “100” remains among the most respected ensembles in HBCU culture. Director of Bands Dr. Shelby Chipman underscored the pride and responsibility that comes with their legacy.



“It takes a lot of sacrifice and discipline, but these moments make it all worthwhile,” Chipman said. “The Marching ‘100’ thrives on honoring tradition while pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in HBCU band performance.”



His words echo the BOTY’s mission: elevating music education and showcasing the discipline behind every halftime show.

Key Categories to Watch

Musicality : North Carolina A&T, Southern, and FAMU lead the way in tone, blend, and execution.

: North Carolina A&T, Southern, and FAMU lead the way in tone, blend, and execution. Drill & Design : Bethune-Cookman’s Marching Wildcats topped this category thanks to their sharp formations and precision.

: Bethune-Cookman’s Marching Wildcats topped this category thanks to their sharp formations and precision. Percussion : A&T once again led, backed by a strong drum line, while Southern and Prairie View A&M impressed as well.

: A&T once again led, backed by a strong drum line, while Southern and Prairie View A&M impressed as well. Auxiliaries: Southern’s Dancing Dolls dazzled, with North Carolina A&T’s Golden Delight and Texas Southern’s Motion of the Ocean also scoring highly.

These categories demonstrate that excelling in one area isn’t enough; the best HBCU bands must balance musicality, visual presentation, and crowd engagement to stay at the top.

What’s New In 2025

This year’s BOTY competition introduces several changes aimed at raising the stakes. A preseason media poll launched in August gave fans and media outlets an early look at where bands stood in terms of perception before kickoff. For the first time, Metro Atlanta high schools will compete alongside HBCU bands, with the top two invited to perform in December.

Most importantly, the committee has stressed that making the Top 5 in November carries real weight. A band ranked fifth will now be given just as strong a consideration for Atlanta as those in the top two, with factors like alumni support, strength of schedule, and overall presentation considered in the final decision.

Looking Ahead



As the season progresses, Division I HBCU bands will continue to be evaluated, with rankings shrinking to a Top 10 in October and a Top 5 in November. That November cutoff is critical — bands that reach the top tier have the strongest shot at being selected for Atlanta.



With powerhouse programs like Southern’s Human Jukebox, FAMU’s Marching “100,” Jackson State’s Sonic Boom, and Grambling’s World Famed in pursuit, North Carolina A&T’s early lead will be tested every weekend. For the BOTY, it’s about more than music; it’s about heritage, excellence, and the unmatched vibrancy of HBCU culture.